Vietnamese products to make way to Japanese supermarket’s shelves

Vietnamese agricultural products have more opportunities to hit the shelves of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon. (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

On the threshold of the event, General Director of Aeon TopValu Vietnam Shiotani Yuichiro had a working session with the MoIT’s European–American Market Department, saying he has a great expectation when joining the sourcing fair.



There is a great demand for Vietnamese agricultural products and processed products in the markets where Aeon is present, he said, adding through last year's event, Aeon TopValu found suppliers for its supermarket chain in China, Thailand, and Malaysia.



Along with persuading its purchasers from China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to engage in the event, Aeon TopValu will continue joining hands with the MoIT to organise the Vietnamese Products Week in Japan in 2024, providing more chances for Vietnamese goods to break into Japan – the No.1 fastidious market in Asia, he said.



The purchasers want to seek Vietnamese producers who can meet Aeon’s criteria and standards to become the retailer’s sustainable suppliers not only for its supermarkets in Vietnam but also for its system across the globe, according to the Aeon representative.



The event aims to promote direct linkages between Vietnamese manufacturing and exporting enterprises with foreign retail distribution networks and importers. It includes a series of workshops, seminars, business matching activities, and an exhibition called “Vietnam International Sourcing Expo”.



This is the annual premier sourcing fair in Vietnam, bringing together the leading manufacturers and exporters in the country.

Vietnamplus