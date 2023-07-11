Vietnamese players already earn medals at 2023 Sepaktakraw World Championship

The Vietnamese National Sepaktakraw (Kick Volleyball) team has achieved their first medals at the King's Cup 2023 tournament, also the 2023 Sepaktakraw World Championship.

The tournament this year is held in Korat, Thailand, with the participation of teams from 36 countries and territories around the world. The competition is taking place from July 9 to July 16.

In the first event, the Vietnamese National Sepaktakraw team won a silver medal in the men's hoop event and a bronze medal in the women's hoop event. These are not Vietnam’s strongest events, so winning these medals is a great source of encouragement.

On the evening of July 10, the Vietnamese National Sepaktakraw team encountered the host team, Thailand, in the semifinals of the three-player team event, unfortunately, they lost with a final score of 1-2. Despite winning the first set against their opponents, the Vietnamese players failed to sustain their advantage and ended up losing the remaining two sets, leading to a 1-2 defeat. However, the Vietnamese team will continue to participate in various other events for both men and women until the end of the tournament, with the potential to compete for gold medals.

In the 2023 King's Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship, the Vietnamese national team registered 18 male and 15 female players to compete in four events for men and four events for women.

Last year, the Vietnamese Sepaktakraw team achieved a remarkable victory by winning the gold medal in the four-player women's team event, defeating the host team, Thailand, in the final match. This gold medal, along with the world championship title in that event, stands as one of the most significant accomplishments of the Vietnamese Sepaktakraw team to date. Additionally, in the 2022 Sepaktakraw World Championship, the Vietnamese team also secured three silver medals in the men's four-player event, women's team event, and women's doubles event, as well as one bronze medal in the men's doubles event.