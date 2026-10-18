Vietnamese para athletes chase medals and paralympic dreams in Japan

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 officially gets underway on October 18 as Vietnam’s 36-member delegation begins its campaign at the Asian Para Games, targeting medals in key events while pursuing qualification points for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

This evening, October 18, the 5th Asian Para Games (2026) will officially open in Japan, marking the beginning of a journey for Vietnamese athletes to transcend their own limits—fueled by an unyielding will, determination, and an enduring sense of belief.

Vietnamese para stars target golden success at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The 2026 Asian Para Games are taking place from October 18 to 24 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, bringing together approximately 3,000 athletes from 45 countries and territories.

Powerlifter Le Van Cong . Photo: Thai Duong

The Vietnamese delegation consists of 36 members competing in five sports including athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, and table tennis. The team’s goal is to secure medals, with a focus on events where they hold a competitive advantage such as swimming and powerlifting as they aim for gold.

Among the athletes expected to shine, powerlifter Le Van Cong remains the cornerstone of the powerlifting team. With over 20 years of elite-level competition under his belt, he boasts an impressive track record defined by his persistent spirit and refusal to surrender to adversity. The 42-year-old athlete will once again compete in the men’s 49kg category.

While his gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics earned him a place in the history of Vietnamese sports, his subsequent journey has been frequently interrupted by injuries and the physical toll of aging.

At the 2023 Asian Para Games, Le Van Cong won a bronze medal with a lift of 173kg. Although he fell short of his ultimate goal, that performance still demonstrated the true mettle of a champion. Returning to the continental stage, he once again faces formidable opponents from China, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

A recurring injury has made athlete Le Van Cong’s preparation far from smooth. Nevertheless, his wealth of competitive experience, sharp focus, and deep-seated desire to contribute remain his pillars of strength as he strives for his best possible performance.

"Every time I wear the national colors, it is a source of immense pride, as well as a responsibility for any athlete. We will compete with fortitude, the utmost concentration, and an unwavering determination to bring glory to our nation," said Le Van Cong.

In the pool, high hopes rest on swimmer Le Tien Dat, who secured the only gold medal for Vietnamese athletes with disabilities at the 2023 Asian Para Games. Few are aware that behind his powerful strokes lies a long journey of overcoming adversity.

Having suffered from muscle atrophy in his legs as a result of polio at the age of three, Tien Dat initially turned to swimming to improve his physical health. Through perseverance and hard work, he gradually made his mark in the water.

Heading into the 2026 Asian Para Games, Tien Dat returns as the reigning champion in the 100m breaststroke (SB5 classification). His international experience and thorough preparation give fans reason to look forward to a strong performance.

Vietnam eyes medals and LA 2028 qualification at Asian Para Games

Before the opening ceremony, Vietnamese athletes had already begun their first competitions in table tennis and badminton. The initial results highlight the intense level of competition at this premier Asian multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

In table tennis, both Nguyen Thi Hoa Phuong and Pham Minh Tuan were defeated in their opening matches by opponents who held superior skill levels and rankings. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s sole representative in badminton, Van Anh Tuan, also fell to his South Korean opponent. These losses underscore a significant gap in performance standards between Vietnamese athletes with disabilities and the continent’s top competitors.

Nevertheless, the value of the Asian Para Games extends beyond a mere medal count. Every appearance on the competition floor, in the swimming pool, or on the badminton court represents an arduous and dedicated preparation process by the athletes.

Nguyen Trong Ho, head of the Vietnamese delegation, remarked: "Beyond the humanistic significance—fostering inclusion, competition, and the dedication of the athletes—the Asian Para Games serve as a platform for individuals with disabilities to push past their own personal limits."

Vietnam’s sports program for athletes with disabilities is aiming for higher achievements in Aichi-Nagoya compared to the results seen three years ago in Hangzhou, China. At the same time, the athletes are working to accumulate points toward qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

At the 2023 Asian Para Games, the Vietnamese athletes secured 1 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Notably, Le Tien Dat claimed the sole gold medal in swimming, while Le Van Cong earned a bronze medal in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan