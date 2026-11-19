Ho Chi Minh City is narrowing the gap on Hanoi in the race for the overall title at the 10th National Sports Games 2026, with the host delegation having collected 29 gold medals as of noon on November 19, just three behind the capital.

Ho Chi Minh City's judo team dominates the competition at the Games.

Two leading delegations intensify rivalry

Competition in the days leading up to the official opening ceremony has seen Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City emerge as the two strongest contenders for the overall championship.

As of the evening of November 18, Hanoi topped the medal standings with 31 golds, 24 silvers, and 28 bronzes, while Ho Chi Minh City had secured 28 golds, 15 silvers, and 31 bronzes. The gap between the two delegations had narrowed from seven gold medals at noon that day to just three by evening. By noon on November 19, the hosts had added another gold to reach 29, maintaining pressure on their rivals.

Judo has been a major contributor to Ho Chi Minh City's recent surge. Le Anh Tai and Nguyen Chau Hoang Lan won gold in their respective men's weight categories on November 18. Earlier victories by Phan Ngoc Dung, Duong Thanh Dat, and Nguyen Hai Ba had also underlined the strength of the city's judo team.

In canoeing, the mixed C2 pair of Nguyen Hoang Quan and Phung Thi Ngoc Diem captured gold in the 500-meter event, clocking 2 minutes and 13.47 seconds. The city's paddlers also added one silver and two bronze medals.

Delegations battle fiercely for medals in vovinam.

Vovinam has provided another important source of medals for the hosts. Backed by an experienced lineup, Ho Chi Minh City has remained competitive in both performance and combat disciplines.

Hanoi, meanwhile, has maintained consistent results across multiple sports. Its depth of talent has enabled the capital's delegation to accumulate medals steadily and retain its overall lead. However, its current advantage remains narrow, with much of the competition still to come.

Further down the standings, the People's Public Security delegation ranked third with 21 golds, followed by Can Tho with 13 and the Military delegation with 12, according to the November 18 tally. Can Tho's rise into the top four, overtaking the Military delegation, has added another dimension to the battle for the leading positions.

Badminton and judo draw attention

Badminton took center stage on the morning of November 19, with Ho Chi Minh City reaching both team finals at Ho Xuan Huong Sports Hall.

In the men's competition, Nguyen Hai Dang and his teammates swept Bac Ninh 3-0 in the semifinals to secure a place in the gold-medal match against Lam Dong. Their opponents had pulled off an upset by defeating the Military delegation 3-2, despite the latter featuring national team player Le Duc Phat.

Exciting badminton matches are underway at Ho Xuan Huong Sports Hall.

The Ho Chi Minh City women's team, featuring Vu Thi Trang, also advanced to the final, where it will face Hanoi. The matchup carries added significance as the two delegations are competing head-to-head for the overall title.

Meanwhile, contests continued in judo, canoeing, bowling, vovinam, and beach volleyball. Vovinam entered its final day of competition, with several events still capable of reshaping the medal standings. After four days of competition from November 14 to 17, 22 delegations had won medals in the sport, including ten that had claimed gold.

Women's soccer also kicked off on November 19, adding another major contest to the schedule. Both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are targeting the title, with the hosts seeking to reclaim the gold medal after losing their championship crown at the 2022 Games.

The 2026 Games feature 48 sports and 973 medal events. Athletics, swimming and other Olympic disciplines are expected to have a significant impact on the overall standings.

Although Hanoi currently holds the advantage, Ho Chi Minh City's recent results suggest the race remains wide open ahead of the opening ceremony on the evening of November 21.

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By Huong Thu – Translated by Thuy Doan