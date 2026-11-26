The 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards press conference was held at the head office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.

Ceremony marking the launch of the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards

Entering its 31st edition, the award is expected to feature 15 categories honoring outstanding individuals for their contributions to men's football, women's football, futsal, and other award categories. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2027.

The press conference brought together several prominent figures in Vietnamese football, including Le Cong Vinh, a three-time Vietnam Golden Ball winner, as well as former national team players Tran Minh Chien, Nguyen Minh Phuong, Nguyen Tuan Phong, and Doan Thi Kim Chi. Notable figures in Vietnamese futsal, including Nguyen Bao Quan, Tran Van Vu, Phung Trong Luan, and Khong Dinh Hung, were also in attendance.

The event is also expected to draw representatives from Ho Chi Minh City's cultural and sports authorities, the Vietnam Football Federation, Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF), football clubs, experts, coaches, and sponsoring businesses, as well as a large number of reporters, journalists, and sports commentators.

The gathering has generated considerable excitement ahead of the launch, with high expectations for the 31st edition of the awards.

Ceremony marking the launch of the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Head of the Steering Committee for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Head of the Steering Committee for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, stated that since its inception in 1995, the award organized by the newspaper has become a prestigious honor, serving as a source of pride and an aspiration for players throughout their careers. He noted that the award's credibility has been built across generations through a rigorous, objective voting process involving sports journalists, coaches, and reputable football experts nationwide.

The Vietnam Golden Ball represents well-deserved recognition for professional achievements while encouraging players to continue striving, improving themselves, and spreading positive values to the community. He added that the image of a football star is shaped by talent, character, dedication, and social responsibility—humanistic values that the award has consistently nurtured and promoted throughout its development.

He also revealed that the cash prize for the Golden Ball, Silver Ball, and Bronze Ball titles has been increased, reflecting appreciation for the players' efforts, achievements, and contributions, while enhancing the award's prestige and appeal.

These innovations demonstrate the Organizing Committee's determination to continuously improve the quality and expand the significance and reach of the Vietnam Golden Ball, ensuring the award honors talent and contributes to building a positive image for national football, the Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper said.

Each year, the Organizing Committee strives to improve and draw lessons from previous seasons to make the awards increasingly innovative and appealing, matching public expectations.

The first new feature this year is the integration of the Fair Play Award, which has been organized by Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper over the past 10 years. The prize money across every category has also been increased.

In addition, the Organizing Committee will roll out interactive voting activities accompanied by prizes to boost public engagement, bringing the awards closer to society—from casual observers to regular football followers.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Head of the Steering Committee for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, speaks to the press.

Regarding the Fair Play Award, the Head of the Steering Committee for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards noted that following its successful 10-year run under Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper and subsequent press restructuring, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper promptly took over to continue the accolade.

The Organizing Committee aims to continue discovering and honoring noble gestures, ethical values, talent, and strong character in football, thereby spreading positive values to fans. The goal is to recognize commendable actions in the sport while promoting the spirit of fair play to the public and the broader community, he said.

He also pointed out another notable development this year. It is the establishment of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG). The agency comprises Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online Newspaper, and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on HTV.

On behalf of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF), the sports sector, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, partners, sponsors, media outlets, and fans nationwide for their enduring companionship and support in preserving and elevating the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards for more than three decades.

Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tran Anh Tu, speaks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tran Anh Tu, congratulated Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on maintaining Vietnamese football’s most prestigious accolade, which has now reached its 31st edition since its inception in 1995.

The Vietnam Golden Ball is the longest-running award in Vietnamese football history and has become an annual event closely associated with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, he said.

Key highlights of the awards Compared with 2025, cash prizes for the men's and women's Golden Ball, Silver Ball, and Bronze Ball awards will each increase by VND10 million (US$387), bringing them to VND50 million (US$1,934), VND40 million (US$1,547), and VND30 million (US$1,160), respectively. In the futsal categories, the corresponding prizes will be VND40 million, VND30 million, and VND20 million, representing increases of VND5 million to VND10 million. Cash prizes for the Outstanding Young Male Player, Outstanding Young Female Player, and Outstanding Foreign Player awards will also increase by VND15 million to VND20 million. The Fair Play Award will go to the most outstanding individual or team, with a cash prize of VND15 million and a trophy.

Sponsors of the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards

The Organizing Committee will distribute voting ballots to eligible voters in early December 2026 and collect them no later than December 31. The results will be announced at the awards gala, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2027.

The successful organization and voting process for the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards owes much to the professional support of its partners, including the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF), and FPT Television Co., Ltd. (FPT Play).

The main sponsors of the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards remain LS Group, Thai Son Nam Group Joint Stock Company, and Thai Son Bac Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.

The awards are also supported by co-sponsors, including Vingroup, Panasonic Electric Works Vietnam Co., Ltd., Loc Phat Vietnam Bank (LPBank), BECAMEX Group, Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank), Vietnam Airlines as the Official Transportation Sponsor, Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company, Saigontourist Group, Quang Thinh Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment Joint Stock Company, and Hoang Phong Sports Trading and Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Presentation of flowers to the awards' professional partners

Achievements of Vietnamese football in 2026 The year 2026 has seen a series of encouraging achievements for Vietnamese football, highlighted by the men's national team successfully defending their ASEAN Cup title. Under head coach Kim Sang-sik, Vietnam defeated Thailand 4-2 on aggregate over two legs in the final, claiming their fourth Southeast Asian championship. The team subsequently finished fourth in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 before turning its attention to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia. At the youth level, Vietnam's U23 team made its mark by finishing third at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup after a hard-fought victory over South Korea's U23 side in a penalty shootout. The team also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Japan. Notably, Vietnam's U17 team made history by qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar for the first time, opening up significant opportunities for the next generation of players to compete on the world stage. Vietnamese women's football also maintained its presence at major international competitions. The national team competed in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia and reached the quarterfinals of ASIAD 20. The U20 women's team also qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup finals, continuing to gain valuable experience and develop the next generation of players. In futsal, the men's national team reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, finished third at the AFF Futsal Championship, and secured the runner-up position at the Continental Futsal Championship, an international invitational tournament. Meanwhile, the women's futsal team won bronze at the 2026 Southeast Asian Futsal Championship, adding to Vietnam's achievements in the sport. The accomplishments of the national teams, alongside the competition in the V-League, the National First Division, the National Cup, and the women's football and futsal leagues, continue to enrich the landscape of Vietnamese football. These achievements also provide an important basis for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards to recognize, evaluate, and honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions throughout the year.

Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (L); Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) (2nd, L); Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Committee for the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards; and former national team player Le Cong Vinh (R)

Guests attending the launch ceremony of the 2026 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards

Leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and guests at the ceremony.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh