Send-off ceremony for athletes to Asian Para Games 2024 to be hosted on Oct.10

Vietnamese disabled sports delegation will host a send-off ceremony for the athletes with disabilities competing in the Asian Para Games 2024.

The Vietnam Sports Administration said that the ceremony will take place in Da Nang Sport and Training Center on October 10.

The Asian Para Games 2024 will kick off in Hangzhou City (China) from October 22 to October 28 right after the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) ends.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh is the Head of the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation at the tournament.

As for the Asian Para Games 2024, Vietnam set a target to have athletes qualifying for Paralympic 2024 in France.

In June, the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation participated in the ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia and ranked third in the medal tally with a total of 66 gold medals, 59 silver medals and 78 bronze medals.

Five years ago, the Vietnamese delegation pocketed eight gold, eight silver and 24 bronze medals, ranking 12th in the medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Indonesia.