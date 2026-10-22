Sports

Asian Para Games 2026: Vietnam wins swimming gold

Thanh Hai won the final in 1 minute 33.91 seconds, while Tien Dat finished second in 1 minute 36.63 seconds. Iran’s Rashidabadi Ali took bronze in 1 minute 47.78 seconds.

do-thanh-hai-gianh-hcv-dau-tien-cho-viet-nam-tai-asian-para-games-2026-4-9979-3080.jpg
Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat win gold and silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke. (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)

Vietnamese swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on October 21.

Thanh Hai won the final in 1 minute 33.91 seconds, while Tien Dat finished second in 1 minute 36.63 seconds. Iran’s Rashidabadi Ali took bronze in 1 minute 47.78 seconds.

The one-two finish secured Vietnam’s para swimming team two medals in the event and marked a reversal of the result at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where Tien Dat won gold and Thanh Hai took silver.

According to the results board at the venue, the world record for the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 stands at 1 minute 24.65 seconds, while the Asian record is 1 minute 28.80 seconds.

The Asian Para Games 2026 are taking place in Aichi-Nagoya from October 18 to 24. Vietnam has sent 21 athletes to compete in five sports: athletics, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis and badminton.

VNA

Tags

Vietnamese swimmers the world record for the men’s 100m breaststroke The Asian Para Games 2026

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn