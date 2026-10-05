Vietnam, Malaysia battle for third place at FIFA ASEAN Cup

Unable to reach the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final, Vietnam and Malaysia will meet in the third-place playoff at 4 p.m. on October 5.

Hoang Duc's full recovery from injury has strengthened Vietnam's midfield.

Neither side may have targeted the bronze medal, but for two familiar rivals, the playoff remains a match to win—both to protect their standing and end the tournament on a positive note.

Vietnam enters the match after an eventful group stage. Coach Kim Sang-sik's side opened with a 1-0 win over the Philippines before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Thailand. The loss ended Vietnam's hopes of topping the group and snapped a 27-match unbeaten run under the South Korean coach.

Vietnam then faced another difficult test against Pakistan in their final group game before securing a 4-2 victory. The four goals restored some attacking confidence and secured a place in the third-place playoff, but the defensive lapses that allowed Pakistan to score twice will be a concern against Malaysia.

Malaysia is also coming off a disappointing campaign. A 6-0 victory over Singapore appeared to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive, but it ultimately proved insufficient. Indonesia's emphatic 9-2 win over Bangladesh put them ahead in the race for a place in the final, leaving Malaysia to settle for a third-place challenge.

Media attention is focused on Coach Kim Sang-sik ahead of the third-place playoff.

Malaysia's squad has also been affected by personnel changes, but that should not encourage Vietnam to lower their guard. With the pressure of reaching the final gone, Malaysia could adopt a more open, direct, and high-tempo approach.

For Vietnam, the key challenge is consistency. Through three matches, Coach Kim Sang-sik's players have produced strong spells in which they controlled midfield and applied sustained pressure. Yet when the tempo shifted, the gaps between the lines sometimes widened, leaving the defense exposed.

Malaysia has the pace to exploit those spaces. Vietnam therefore needs to establish defensive stability before committing numbers forward. Hoang Duc remains important in controlling the tempo, while the pace and penetration of Dinh Bac could provide an attacking spark when Vietnam needs to break through.

Vietnam can also draw confidence from their recent record against Malaysia. However, past results offer no guarantees. A Malaysia side determined to salvage something from the tournament could pose a serious threat if Vietnam starts without sufficient concentration.

Vietnam seeks a consolation bronze medal at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

Coach Kim Sang-sik's team certainly did not travel to Indonesia with third place as their main objective. But with the final now out of reach, how they respond to that disappointment will also test their character.

A victory over Malaysia would not erase the defeat to Thailand or the weaknesses exposed during the tournament. It would, however, allow Vietnam to leave the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 with a medal, maintain their edge over a direct regional rival and, perhaps most importantly, regain the winning feeling.

By Dang Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan