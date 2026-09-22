Vietnam U23 eyes quarterfinal berth against group leaders Uzbekistan

Vietnam U23 is within touching distance of a place in the Asian Games quarterfinals, but face their toughest test of the group stage against Uzbekistan U23 on Tuesday.

Vietnam U23 aims to hold Uzbekistan U23 to a draw to secure a quarterfinal berth. (Photo: VFF)

With four points from a 1-1 draw against Kuwait U23 and a 2-0 win over the Philippines U23, Coach Dinh Hong Vinh's side needs only a draw to secure qualification. However, their final Group F fixture at noon on September 22 could prove more complicated than the standings suggest, as Uzbekistan are also yet to secure the top spot.

A draw could suit both sides

A stalemate would potentially serve both Vietnam and Uzbekistan, whose likely quarterfinal opponents are Saudi Arabia or South Korea.

With little separating those potential opponents in terms of difficulty, both teams have an incentive to preserve energy and avoid unnecessary risks ahead of the knockout stage.

Uzbekistan has already secured a place in the quarterfinals and could therefore rotate their squad, giving fringe players valuable minutes while keeping key players fresh. They also have a strong reason to avoid defeat. A loss to Vietnam would send them into the quarterfinals as runners-up and could set up a meeting with South Korea, the defending Asian Games champions for the past three editions.

Vietnam, meanwhile, cannot afford to take the situation lightly. With four points and a plus-two goal difference, a defeat could leave them vulnerable to elimination if Kuwait, who has one point and a minus-two goal difference, beats the Philippines by a sufficiently wide margin in the other group match played at the same time.

That scenario could encourage both sides to adopt a cautious approach, with a point potentially considered an acceptable outcome.

Although Uzbekistan is the stronger team on paper, a heavily rotated side may be reluctant to commit too many players forward against Vietnam. For Coach Dinh Hong Vinh's team, facing an opponent that is not operating at full strength would also make the task of defending for a point more manageable.

A new test for Vietnam

Vietnam has enjoyed the role of favorites in their opening two matches. They controlled possession against both Kuwait and the Philippines, recording 63 percent and 68 percent respectively, while registering 31 shots across the two games.

That relatively comfortable phase of the tournament, however, is now over.

The meeting with Uzbekistan will provide Vietnam with a markedly different test. Since their memorable encounter in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship final, Uzbek football has made significant strides. The country has established itself as one of Asia's leading forces at youth level, while its senior national team recently qualified for the World Cup and has moved into the continent's upper tier.

Uzbekistan combines physical strength with technical quality, aggressive pressing and a high-intensity approach to duels. Against such a physically and technically superior opponent, Vietnam's young players may have to become accustomed to defending deeper, surrendering possession and enduring sustained pressure.

Defensive frailties a concern

Vietnam is expected to line up with Cao Van Binh in goal; Nguyen Phi Hoang, Nguyen Duc Anh, Pham Ly Duc, Le Nguyen Hoang, and Pham Minh Phuc in defense; Nguyen Xuan Bac, Nguyen Thai Quoc Cuong, Nguyen Quoc Viet, and Nguyen Ngoc My in midfield; and Nguyen Thanh Nhan up front.

The biggest concern lies in defense. Despite facing weaker opposition in their first two games, Vietnam's backline showed moments of poor concentration that could have been punished by a more clinical side.

Against an Uzbekistan team that has scored seven goals in the group stage, any lapse in marking, defensive cover, or dealing with long balls could prove costly.

Vietnam's attacking efficiency is another question. They have produced 31 shots but scored only three goals in their opening two matches. If they are forced into a counterattacking role against Uzbekistan, chances are likely to be considerably fewer.

That makes every opportunity crucial. Against one of Asia's strongest youth sides, Vietnam may have only a handful of openings — and must make them count.

By Chu Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan