Vietnamese runner Le Thi Hang won the top place of the second 500 Thailand, a week-long extreme ultra-trail running event held in Pai, Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on November 29.

Vietnamese runner Le Thi Hang won the top place of the second 500 Thailand, a week-long extreme ultra-trail running event held in Pai, Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on November 29.

Le Thi Hang crosses the finish line of the women's Tha500 of the 500 Thailand Ultra Trail on November 29. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

The super runner finished her women's 500 km race in a time of 164 hr 53 min, equalling nearly seven days of relentless determination, endurance and courage.On the social page of the event, the organisers sent a proud message: "Congratulation Le Thi Hang from Vietnam, the women’s champion of THA500 at the 500 Thailand 2026, second edition."

Through mountains, remote trails, exhausting days and endless nights, she never gave up. Today, she proudly carries the Vietnamese flag across the finish line in Pai, Thailand.

Starting from November 22, Hang was among 22 athletes, both men and women, beginning to overcome tough challenges along narrow roads in the quiet town of Pai to remote mountain trails and deep forests.

Six days later, only 11 were left, with Hang as one of two female runners. She continued performing well and crossed the finish line as the women's winner.

This is her second title of the year after winning the Prenn Trail Summit 2025's 250km category in January in Vietnam.

In September she was the first Vietnamese woman to complete the TOR330 in Tor des Géants, Italy, with a distance of 330km.

She has been a familiar winner of the La An Ultra Trail and Vietnam Mountain Marathon and a frequent participant of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, Doi Inthanon, Thailand, by UTMB and the Ultra Lam Dong Trail.

On her personal Facebook, Hang posted a photo of her medal and award of the tournament, writing, "This is my achievement of seven days and why no one could contact me. I’m heading off to sleep now, filled with deep gratitude for the love and support from my family, friends, and fellow athletes. Thank you all for always encouraging and cheering me on!"

Earlier, sharing about the event, Hang said, "After running 250km at the Prenn Trail Summit and 330km at TOR330, I want to test my ability with a long distance and tougher challenge where there are many things that I haven't known about." My tournament is part of an initiative to support Operation Smile Vietnam, helping provide surgical opportunities and fuller, brighter smiles for children born with cleft lip and palate deformities.

"To me, having the opportunity to run is happiness, and it becomes even more meaningful when what I love can bring something good to others," said Hang, who has secured her slot in the TOR330 2027.

Also in Pai, Luu Thi Nguyet won the title of the THA100 (100 km distance) category. She finished in a time of 23:54.00.

Tran Hong Quan claimed third place in the men's THA500, running 164:48.00, and Nguyen Cong Du secured third position in the men's THA100, clocking 25:17.00.Also in Ultra Trail News, Ha Thi Hau of Vietnam brought home a silver from the 2026 Asia-Pacific Trail Running Championships in Wuyishan on November 27.

Hau finished 2nd in the Women's Short Trail, clocking 3:51:00, 13 seconds behind the Japanese champion, Honoka Akiyama."I'm so happy and proud to have raced representing Vietnam. And even happier that my hard work paid off with a silver medal in the short course, a fast, speed-focused race that's never really been my strength," said Hau, who was lost during her race and wasted at least four minutes to return and find the right way.

Hau said she would recover well and be ready for the ELEPHANT100 (100km class) of the HOKA Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc).

It is a UTMB World Series Asia-Pacific major trail running event taking place across two weeks from November 27 to December 6, 2026, in Chiang Mai.

Hau's event will be held on December 4.

VNA