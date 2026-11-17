As of November 16, Ho Chi Minh City's sports delegation had won 19 gold medals, placing second in the overall standings, nine behind Hanoi.

Strong performances in Vovinam, judo, and canoeing have boosted the host city's medal tally, but its bid for the overall title will depend heavily on results in several major sports yet to begin.

Hanoi is leading the dancesport standings at the 2026 National Sports Games.

Vovinam, judo boost host city's medal tally

Hanoi continues to lead the standings, while Ho Chi Minh City is working to close the gap. After the opening days of competition, the country's two largest sporting centers have begun to pull away from the chasing pack. However, the host city still has opportunities to improve its position, with several of its traditional strength sports yet to get underway.

According to the standings released at noon on November 17, based on results through November 16, Hanoi topped the table with 28 gold, 17 silver, and 18 bronze medals. Ho Chi Minh City ranked second with 19 gold, 12 silver, and 24 bronze medals. The Military delegation followed with 12 golds, ahead of the Public Security delegation with 11 and Can Tho with 10.

Notably, Hanoi's lead over Ho Chi Minh City widened from seven to nine gold medals in just one day. The capital's athletes secured seven additional golds, compared with five for the host delegation, on November 16. The figures indicate that Ho Chi Minh City remains competitive, but Hanoi has been more effective in capitalizing on medal opportunities in sports that have already concluded.

Vovinam has emerged as one of Ho Chi Minh City's strongest contributors. Through November 16, its athletes had collected five gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, putting the host delegation atop the sport's standings.

Nguyen Hoang Tan claimed gold in the men's Nhat Nguyet Dai Dao (the Sun and Moon Great Halberd) form event with 267 points. The women's pair sword form by Lam Thi Loi, Ly Thi Kim Hang, and Nguyen Thi Hoai Nuong also earned 267 points, securing another gold for the city.

Host Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up its medal campaign in Vovinam.

In the combat discipline, Nguyen Thi Hoai Linh won gold in the women's 70-75kg weight category. Success across both performance and combat events has reinforced Vovinam's importance to Ho Chi Minh City's overall medal campaign.

The host delegation also celebrated a judo gold after Phan Ngoc Dung won the men's 73kg division. In canoeing, the quartet of Tran Thanh Toan, Vo Thi Tuyet Han, Nguyen Thanh Danh, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai triumphed in the mixed four-person 1,000-meter kayak event.

These results are particularly significant because Ho Chi Minh City needs to secure gold medals across a broad range of sports rather than rely on a handful of traditional strengths to challenge for the overall lead.

Hanoi, meanwhile, has established an early advantage through its depth in combat sports. The capital topped the overall medal standings in karate, muay Thai, and kickboxing, with kickboxing alone contributing six golds. That performance helps explain Hanoi's sustained dominance despite several successful days for the host delegation.

Major medal events could reshape standings

Ho Chi Minh City has entered this year's Games with 1,453 athletes competing in 46 sports. Its targets include finishing among the top two delegations overall and winning the most gold medals in 17 sports and disciplines where it has traditionally been strong.

Its large contingent provides considerable medal potential, but converting that strength into gold will require consistent performances in events where the city has realistic title prospects.

Badminton competition at the Games is heating up, with intense matchups among delegations from across the country.

Competition continues on November 17 in Vovinam, judo, canoeing, bowling, dancesport, and badminton. Canoeing alone features 37 gold-medal events and will run through November 20. After their victory in the mixed kayak four event, Ho Chi Minh City's paddlers have further opportunities to add to their tally, although they face stiff competition from Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, and other delegations.

In badminton, Ho Chi Minh City's women's team has advanced to the team semifinals after sweeping Dong Thap 3-0. Vu Thi Trang, Le Ngoc Van, and Vu Thi Anh Thu each secured a match victory. On November 17, the city will face Hung Yen in the semifinals, while Hanoi takes on Dong Nai.

However, the ongoing events do not yet provide a complete picture of the host delegation's competitive strength. Swimming is scheduled to begin on November 22, followed by athletics on November 25. Both sports offer numerous medal opportunities and could significantly alter the overall standings. Results in the pool and on the track will be particularly important to Ho Chi Minh City's efforts to narrow the gap with Hanoi.

In preparation for hosting the Games, the city's sports sector organized overseas training programs for 306 athletes and 65 coaches across 26 sports in 2026, alongside domestic training initiatives. These programs were designed to improve performance in disciplines expected to yield substantial medal returns.

This year's competition also presents a changed sporting landscape, as the merger of several local administrative units has reshaped athlete pools and the balance of strength among delegations. Consequently, rankings from previous editions may no longer accurately reflect the current competitive landscape.

The National Sports Games will run through December 12, featuring 973 medal events across 48 sports. With many major competitions still to come, the battle for the overall title remains wide open.

By Huong Thu – Translated by Thuy Doan