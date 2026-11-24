For the first time, Gia Lai Province has partnered with the Francophone Sports Association (AFS) to introduce sea wading, known in France as Longe-Côte, to Vietnam.

The event takes place along the beachfront near Xuan Dieu Marine Park in Quy Nhon Ward.

A demonstration and trial course took place on November 24 at Quy Nhon Beach in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province, allowing participants to experience the distinctive sport firsthand.

Mr. Bui Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said the event was part of a series of international cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges between Gia Lai, AFS, and cities in France's Normandy region. French coaches and athletes provided technical guidance, while local rescue and medical teams supported the activity.

Coaches and representatives of sea-wading races in France

Originating in Normandy, sea wading is gradually developing into a competitive discipline at various levels. Beyond its recreational appeal, the sport promotes community health and can also serve as physical conditioning for elite athletes, Mr. Bui Trung Hieu said.

With its extensive coastline, fine sandy beaches and mild year-round climate, Quy Nhon is well suited to the activity. With AFS support, Gia Lai aims to become a pioneer in systematically developing sea wading in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, linking it with sports-related economic growth and sustainable, environmentally friendly tourism.

Athletes warm up before taking part in the sea-wading activity.

Organizers test a 2-kilometer sea-wading course at Quy Nhon Beach.

French coaches guide participants as a rescue boat follows closely to ensure their safety.

Following the opening ceremony, participants completed a 10- to 15-minute warm-up before entering the water. Organizers selected a 2-kilometer route along the beach on Xuan Dieu Street for the trial.

Tran Quang Ninh, a Gia Lai native working for French company Tevassur, said he had previously heard about the sport but had never had an opportunity to try it. He enjoyed walking through chest-deep seawater while taking in Quy Nhon's skyline, green parks, and surrounding mountain ranges.

Athletes test the 2-kilometer course along Quy Nhon Beach.

Athletes sprint toward the finish line.

Ninh described the experience as similar to swimming, requiring coordinated arm and leg movements, with the right leg moving in tandem with the left arm. Participants must keep their feet close to the seabed while moving forward.

"The sport helps improve physical fitness, endurance and flexibility because it engages almost the entire body," he said.

Young athletes in Quy Nhon try the sport under the guidance of French coaches.

Sea wading combines coordinated arm and leg movements to build endurance and flexibility in the water.

AFS President Marc Lecerf said 15 countries currently practice sea wading, a number expected to rise to about 30 by 2032. He said Quy Nhon and other coastal destinations in central Vietnam had favorable conditions for developing the discipline and hosting professional races over distances of 5 to 10 kilometers. AFS is ready to support Gia Lai in training coaches and athletes, Mr. Marc Lecerf said. He also expressed hope that sea wading could become part of the 2032 Olympic program, giving Vietnamese athletes an opportunity to compete for qualification. If that happens, he hopes French and Vietnamese competitors will share the Olympic podium and medals in the sport.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan