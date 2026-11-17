Vietnam will face Kyrgyzstan at 7 p.m. on November 17 at Thien Truong Stadium in Ninh Binh, with Kim Sang-sik targeting the Casper Cup title while testing young players.

Dinh Bac delivered an effective performance in Vietnam's victory over Chinese Taipei on November 11.

Testing squad options

After a friendly against Japan scheduled for late December was canceled, the clash with Kyrgyzstan became Vietnam's final international outing of 2026. Nevertheless, South Korean Coach Kim Sang-sik remains committed to refreshing his squad. Rather than relying exclusively on his established lineup, he is giving younger players opportunities while testing different personnel combinations to strengthen the team for the longer term.

Following Vietnam's opening victory over Chinese Taipei, the coaching staff allowed four players from Ho Chi Minh City Police FC – goalkeeper Patrik Le Giang, Olaha Manh Duc, Nguyen Thai Quoc Cuong, and Nguyen Nhat Minh – to return to their club ahead of its match against Buriram United in the ASEAN Club Championship on November 18.

Their departure, particularly that of four players who started the opening match, has left Coach Kim Sang-sik with several adjustments to make.

In goal, Tran Trung Kien and Nguyen Van Viet are both in contention for a starting place in the absence of Le Giang. The match offers the coaching staff an opportunity to assess their options as potential successors in the national team's goalkeeping department.

In defense, center-back Luong Chi Khai has returned to training and could be considered for selection. Further forward, Nguyen Dinh Bac and Nguyen Thanh Nhan may have an opportunity to play together. The two previously featured alongside each other at the U23 level and have developed a degree of familiarity with each other's movement and playing styles.

Notably, Coach Kim Sang-sik continues to include players from the First Division in his squad, broadening his selection options, and encouraging competition for places across the team. His understanding of individual players has also helped younger members of the squad approach new challenges with greater confidence and push beyond their perceived limits.

Looking for further progress

The encounter with Kyrgyzstan is expected to pose a tougher challenge than Vietnam's opening match against Chinese Taipei. The Central Asian side has a physical advantage, is aggressive in challenges and boasts players with considerable international experience.

The two teams are relatively close in the FIFA rankings, with Vietnam in 99th place and Kyrgyzstan 104th. Kyrgyzstan has qualified for two consecutive AFC Asian Cups, in 2019 and 2023, and competed in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Under Head Coach Urmat Abdukaimov, Kyrgyzstan has been in impressive form, recording victories over the Maldives (5-0), Lebanon (3-1), and Chinese Taipei (3-0).

Against an opponent with strong physical attributes and dangerous counterattacking capabilities, Vietnam will need to maintain concentration, particularly in midfield. Coach Kim Sang-sik is therefore expected to make tactical adjustments, placing greater emphasis on pressing, transitions between defense and attack, and flexibility in the team's overall organization.

After the opening round, both Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan have three points. The visitors currently lead the standings on goal difference, with a plus-three record compared with Vietnam's plus-two. Consequently, Coach Kim Sang-sik's men need a victory in their head-to-head encounter on November 17 to secure the Casper Cup title on home soil.

A win would give Vietnam the championship and provide a fitting conclusion to its 2026 campaign. However, even if the result falls short of expectations, the players' performances will still offer valuable insights for the coaching staff as it evaluates the squad and considers future personnel decisions.

Following the match at Thien Truong Stadium on the evening of November 17, Vietnam will enter an extended break, while Coach Kim Sang-sik's future as Head Coach will depend on a decision by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Regardless of that decision, preparations for the next generation of national team players must continue. For the younger members of the squad, every appearance at this stage represents an opportunity to gain experience, demonstrate their ability and move closer to securing a regular place in the senior national team.

By Yen Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan