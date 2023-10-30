Asian Para Games: Vietnam's sport delegation returns home

The Vietnamese delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games returned in Hanoi on October 30, bringing home one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals from the competition which took place in Hangzhou, China from October 22-28.

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai international airport, Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dang Ha Viet congratulated the athletes on their achievements at the regional games, saying that every medal won by the athletes with disabilities is precious and full of emotion.

He emphasised that each athlete has tried their best to compete and was an ambassador for sports and culture of Vietnam, contributing to strengthening the solidarity of peoples and friends on the continent.

The only gold medal won by the Vietnamese delegation was by athlete Le Tien Dat in the men’s 100 meters’ breaststroke SB5 event. Vietnam ranked 22nd on the medal tally.

Host country China topped the tally table with 214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze medals, far ahead of the second team, Iran, with 44 gold, 46 silver, 41 bronze medals.

Vietnam's sport delegation to the 2023 Asian Para Games comprised 71 members, including 48 athletes who competed in seven sports of track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton, and Taekwondo.