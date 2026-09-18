Vietnam U23 target quarterfinal berth

Vietnam U23 face mounting pressure to secure their first victory at the 20th Asian Games when they take on the Philippines in their second Group C match, after a 1-1 draw with Kuwait left the race for the quarterfinals finely balanced.

Phi Hoang (17) and Xuan Bac anchor Vietnam U23's midfield.

The challenge has become more demanding after Uzbekistan opened their campaign with an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Philippines. For Coach Dinh Hong Vinh's side, three points against their Southeast Asian rivals would significantly strengthen their chances of advancing from the group.

Familiar opponents still pose a threat

The Philippines are familiar opponents for Vietnam. The two sides met twice in 2025, with Vietnam winning 2-1 in the semifinals of the ASEAN U23 Championship and 2-0 at the same stage of the 33rd SEA Games.

Much of the Philippine squad has remained together since those tournaments, through the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the SEA Games. While the team lacks high-profile stars, its players have benefited from more than a year of playing within a relatively settled system.

The Philippines have also strengthened their squad for the Asian Games with three experienced additions -- Baldisimo, Rontini, and Scott Woods.

Their 5-1 defeat to Uzbekistan should therefore not be taken as evidence that they will be straightforward opponents. Uzbekistan are among Asia's stronger football nations at youth level, and the Philippines remained competitive for more than 50 minutes before the match swung decisively after they were reduced to ten men in the 48th minute.

Vietnam will need to be particularly wary of the Philippines' attacking threats. Captain Sandro Reyes, who plays for FC Gutersloh in Germany, and Santiago Rublico, a product of Atletico Madrid's youth system, are among their most notable players.

Another major weapon is their aerial game, particularly Antoine Ortega's long throw-ins, which can be launched directly into the penalty area. Center-back Joshua Merimo scored against Uzbekistan from such a situation.

Vietnam seek greater cutting edge

Vietnam's opening match underlined their ability to control possession and create chances, but also exposed a lack of efficiency in front of goal.

Dinh Hong Vinh's side registered 27 attempts against Kuwait, yet only six were on target. They found the net just once and hit the woodwork four times.

The Philippines could be more vulnerable in midfield in their second match. Defensive midfielder Gavin Muens will be suspended after receiving a straight red card against Uzbekistan, removing an important ball-winner from the center of the pitch. His absence could leave additional space for Vietnam to exploit through sustained pressing and quick combinations. The Philippines have also shown signs of fatigue late in matches, another area Vietnam may look to target.

Forward Nguyen Ngoc My could emerge as an important option as Vietnam search for a more clinical edge. The Ninh Binh FC striker has been in strong V-League form and offers a physical presence in the penalty area.

His aerial ability suits Vietnam's tendency to attack through crosses from both flanks, while his movement and positioning could give the team another route to goal against a Philippine defense that has shown vulnerabilities under sustained pressure.

Vietnam are likely to retain the proactive approach used against Kuwait, pressing high and attempting to dominate midfield, particularly in the space left by Muens' suspension.

The key, however, will be turning that pressure into goals. An early breakthrough would allow Vietnam greater control of the contest and reduce the risk of becoming frustrated against a Philippines side likely to rely on compact defending, direct attacks and quick counterattacks.

Vietnam U23 will face Philippines U23 at 1:30 p.m. on September 18.

By Yen Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan