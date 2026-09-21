Teqball players secure first medal for Vietnam at ASIAD 2026

In the bronze-medal match on the morning of September 20, Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi put on a confident display, overcoming their Indian opponents with a straight-sets victory of 2–0 (12–9, 12–6).

Teqball players Trinh Gia Nghi (third from left), Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan (fourth from left) and their coaches pose for a photo after winning a bronze medal at the 20th ASIAD. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam has clinched its first medal at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) as the duo Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi obtained a bronze in the teqball mixed doubles event on the Games' first official day of competition.

In the bronze-medal match on the morning of September 20, Tan and Nghi put on a confident display, overcoming their Indian opponents with a straight-sets victory of 2–0 (12–9, 12–6).

This result earns teqball the honor of delivering Vietnam's maiden medal at the 20th ASIAD in Japan.

This year, teqball makes its debut as an official medal sport at ASIAD. By claiming bronze on day one, Tan and Nghi gave Vietnam an early boost on the medal tally while drawing heightened interest toward a sport that remains relatively new to Asia.

Teqball promises further medal opportunities for Vietnam later today, September 20, as Ba Truong Giang and Le Anh Khoa compete against an Iraqi pair in the men's doubles bronze-medal match.

The 498-member Vietnamese sports delegation, including 348 athletes, is targeting at least four gold medals at the 20th ASIAD.

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