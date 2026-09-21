Vietnam tops Asian Junior Finswimming Championships

Vietnam's junior finswimming team finished atop the medal table at the 2026 CMAS Asian Championship Finswimming Indoor Juniors, which concluded in China on September 21.

Vietnamese junior finswimming team completes campaign at the 2026 CMAS Asian Championship Finswimming Indoor Juniors.

The Vietnamese team collected 79 medals, including 33 gold, 31 silver, and 15 bronze, to secure first place overall. Host China finished second with 32 gold, 19 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

The competition effectively became a two-way contest between Vietnam and China for the top spot, as none of the teams behind them won a gold medal. Thailand finished third with four silver and 17 bronze medals, followed by Chinese Taipei with four silver and 12 bronze. Jordan placed fifth with two silver and one bronze.

This year's championships featured events across two age groups: 14-15 and 16-17.

Vietnam added nine gold medals on the final day of competition. The winners included Tran Phuong Minh in the 100-meter surface swimming event in the 14-15 age group; Huynh Nguyen Le Danh in the 800-meter surface swimming event; Ha Gia Hoang in the 200-meter bi-fins event; and Nguyen Thanh Toan in the individual 400-meter medley.

In the 16-17 age group, Le Thi Nhung won the 100-meter surface swimming event, while Tran Duong Thien Huy claimed gold in the 200-meter bi-fins. Ho Ngoc Tuong Lam triumphed in the 800-meter surface swimming event, with Tran Bao An and Vu Sinh Hung winning the individual 400-meter medley in their respective events.

Ho Chi Minh City contributed six athletes to the national squad: Huynh Nguyen Le Danh, Ha Gia Hoang, Ha Hoang Nhu Y, Huynh Tuan Kiet, Tran Bao An, and Ho Ngoc Tuong Lam.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan