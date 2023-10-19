Vietnam flag raised at Asian Para Games 2023

The Organizing Board of Asian Para Games 2023 hosted a flag-raising ceremony for the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation this morning.

The flag-raising ceremony took place at the athletes' village in Hangzhou, China.

The Vietnamese national flag was raised according to the most solemn ceremony to mark the official participation of the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation at the ASIAN Para Games 2023.

Head of the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh together with 30 members attended the flag-raising ceremony and offered gifts to the host country.

At the Asian Para Games 2023, Vietnamese disabled sports delegation has 71 members, including 48 athletes competing in seven sports comprising track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table-tennis, badminton and Taekwondo.

The Vietnamese disabled sports delegation set targets to win three to four golden medals and strive to play at the Paralympic-Paris 2024.

The Vietnamese disabled athletes will officially compete at the tournament from October 22 to October 28.

There are some photos at the flag-raising ceremony for the Vietnamese disabled sports delegation this morning.