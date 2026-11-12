Thong Nhat Stadium, Phu Tho Sports Club ready for major national sporting event

On November 11, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong led a delegation from the city's sports sector to inspect preparations at Thong Nhat Stadium and Phu Tho Sports Club ahead of the 10th National Sports Games 2026.

The delegation visits and encourages the Ho Chi Minh City tennis team. (Photo: SGGP)

These two venues are key competition sites and will play an important role in the overall program of the Games. Under the plan, Thong Nhat Stadium, located in Dien Hong Ward, will host athletics events, while Phu Tho Sports Club in Phu Tho Ward will stage swimming, diving, and tennis competitions.

Upgrading, renovation, and facility improvement works are being carried out at a rapid pace. All aspects, from competition surfaces and spectator stands to specialized equipment and facilities serving athletes, referees, and spectators, are undergoing thorough inspections to ensure compliance with professional competition standards.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inspects the swimming pool area at Phu Tho Sports Club. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit, the delegation inspected competition areas and reviewed progress on the final preparations ahead of the official opening of the Games. Preliminary assessments indicated that preparations were largely on track to meet requirements, reflecting the proactive approach and strong sense of responsibility demonstrated by the relevant agencies and units.

Beyond competition infrastructure, city leaders also took time to meet and encourage officials and staff directly involved in managing, operating, and supporting the Games. These personnel will play a vital role in ensuring that competition activities run smoothly, safely, and efficiently.

At Phu Tho Sports Club, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visited the training courts of the Ho Chi Minh City tennis team. He met with and encouraged coaches and athletes who are actively preparing for the Games.

The delegation visits and presents gifts to engineers and workers at Thong Nhat Stadium in recognition of their contributions. (Photo: SGGP)

The timely encouragement from city leaders is expected to further motivate the athletes to intensify their training, improve their professional skills, and enter the competitions determined to achieve the best possible results for the city's sports delegation.

In addition to showing support for the athletes, city leaders also visited and presented gifts to engineers and construction workers who have been working around the clock at the sites. The gesture recognized the quiet but important contributions of these workers, whose efforts are helping complete and upgrade facilities for the Games.

Gifts are presented to engineers and workers at Phu Tho Sports Club. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh