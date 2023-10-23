Vietnam secures second medal at Asian Para Games 2023

Powerlifter Nguyen Binh An on October 23 secured a bronze at the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, marking the second medal for the Vietnamese sport delegation.

An's outstanding performance helped him to win the bronze medal in the men's 54kg weight category with a total lift of 184kg.

An has been recognized as one of the top weightlifters in the field of para-sports in Vietnam.

Earlier the same day, powerlifter Le Van Cong won the first medal for Vietnam at the Asian Para Games 2023.

In the men's under-49kg category, Cong failed to lift 170kg in his first attempt. However, he did not give up and decided to increase the weight to 171 kg and successfully achieved it.

Cong continued his success by lifting 173kg, but Iraqi weightlifter Al-Sudani Muslim also succeeded in this lift and claimed a higher score thanks to a tiebreaker.