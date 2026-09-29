Sepak takraw ends Vietnam's gold medal drought at ASIAD 20

Vietnam's women's sepak takraw team secured a commanding 2-0 victory over the Philippines in the women's doubles final at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) on Tuesday morning, earning the country's second gold medal of the Games.

Vietnam's women's sepak takraw team celebrates winning the women's doubles gold medal.

The final was played early on September 29, Vietnam time, with Nguyen Thi Khanh Ly and Nguyen Thi Thu Trang representing Vietnam in the starting lineup. Le Thi Hong Lien was retained as a tactical substitute.

Vietnam's coaching staff had spent the previous day closely reviewing video footage of the Philippines' semifinal to devise a strategy for the decisive encounter.

The Philippines made the brighter start, taking the opening points in the first set. Vietnam, however, quickly regained control through disciplined defensive play and composed execution.

Khanh Ly was particularly effective, making a series of crucial defensive saves before combining them with precise attacking moves at the net. Her powerful and varied attacks repeatedly troubled the Philippine defense, helping Vietnam pull away and close out the first set 15-8.

Khanh Ly delivered an outstanding performance in the final.

Vietnam maintained its momentum in the second set, playing with confidence and avoiding unforced errors. The Vietnamese pair quickly established a commanding lead and completed the match with a convincing 15-4 win.

The 2-0 victory reflected Vietnam's dominance throughout the contest, with Khanh Ly and Thu Trang consistently controlling the match against their Philippine opponents.

The gold medal had been part of Vietnam's target at ASIAD 20, where the national sepak takraw team entered the competition aiming to win at least one gold across two men's and two women's events.

The title is Vietnam's second gold medal at the Games, following the karate team's triumph a week earlier.

The coaching staff and players celebrate their victory.

Immediately after the final, leaders of the Vietnamese sports delegation met the players on the court to congratulate them and presented the women's doubles team with a VND200 million bonus for their championship performance.

The Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation also sent its congratulations to the players following their victory. Mr. Le Thanh Son, Head of Vietnam's sepak takraw delegation, praised the team's focused preparations and described the women's doubles gold as highly valuable to the squad. "Everyone remained focused on our preparations, and this women's doubles gold is extremely valuable to us. We would like to thank the fans and Vietnam's sports authorities for their support and encouragement," he said.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan