Vietnam, Thailand renew rivalry in ASEAN Cup 2026 showdown

Just one month after two dramatic ASEAN Cup 2026 finals, Vietnam and Thailand will renew their rivalry in a Group B clash that could have major implications for the race to top the group and reach the final of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

Hoang Hen could replace Xuan Son in attack.

Thailand strengthened, Vietnam missing key players

Both teams collected three points in their opening matches, but they arrive at the showdown in contrasting moods. Thailand made a statement with a 4-0 victory over Pakistan, while Vietnam needed a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Philippines.

The balance of power has also shifted since Vietnam defeated Thailand 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged ASEAN Cup 2026 final.

Thailand have strengthened their squad significantly for the tournament. Coach Anthony Hudson can call on 1.86-meter goalkeeper Patiwat, while Nicholas, Kritsada, and Suphanan have bolstered the defense. Chanathip and Peeradol add experience and creativity in midfield, while Supachok remains a major attacking threat.

Vietnam, meanwhile, face a series of selection problems. Coach Kim Sang-sik will be without midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Hoang Duc, two influential players in possession, buildup, and chance creation.

The addition of Adou Minh and Cao Pendant Quang Vinh gives Kim more defensive options, but the bigger concern lies in attack.

Vietnam will particularly miss Nguyen Xuan Son. His physical strength, ability to hold off defenders, power, and movement into open spaces forced Thailand's defense to devote special attention to him in the final just a month ago.

Thailand also appeared to have kept some of their biggest weapons in reserve against Pakistan. Coach Anthony Hudson opted to manage the workload of several key players with the Vietnam match in mind.

Without Xuan Son, Thailand's center-backs may feel more comfortable pushing higher up the pitch. That could allow Thailand to press more aggressively, win possession earlier, and build attacks through their short-passing game.

Vietnam, in turn, will lose an important outlet for relieving pressure when Thailand dominate possession.

Less possession, but still a threat

Rather than attempting to find a direct replacement for Xuan Son, Vietnam may need to alter their attacking approach.

Nguyen Dinh Bac is one option to lead the line. His role could involve operating closer to the penalty area, drawing defenders toward him and creating space for midfield runners. That would place greater responsibility on players capable of making late runs into the box.

Dinh Bac during the ASEAN Cup 2026 final against Thailand - (Photo: VFF)

Nguyen Hai Long is one such player. He has previously scored against Thailand and possesses a good sense of positioning. Minh Hoang could also provide an attacking spark with his pace, ability to penetrate from deep and willingness to shoot from outside the box.

It would not be surprising to see Thailand enjoy more possession. Even with a strong squad during their two-legged ASEAN Cup final, Vietnam were often forced to defend deep against their regional rivals.

Given his current personnel, Coach Kim Sang-sik has even more reason to prioritize defensive solidity. Yet possession statistics have rarely been his overriding concern.

Coach Kim Sang-sik's team emphasizes defensive structure, quick transitions, and efficiency in key moments. His second-half substitutions have also frequently been used to alter the momentum of matches.

Vietnam can draw confidence from their four most recent meetings with Thailand at the 2024 and 2026 ASEAN Cups. Coach Kim Sang-sik's side avoided defeat in those encounters despite generally having less possession.

They have become accustomed to conceding control, absorbing pressure patiently and waiting for opportunities to strike.

The challenge is greater this time. Thailand have a stronger squad, while Vietnam are missing key players across several areas. As a result, even small mistakes could prove costly.

But Vietnam-Thailand matches have rarely been decided by statistics alone. They are also contests of composure under pressure, resilience and the ability to take decisive chances.

Thailand may control more of the ball and force Vietnam into a defensive posture. But recent meetings have shown Coach Kim Sang-sik's side that they do not need to win the possession battle; what matters is finishing the match with the better scoreline.

Despite their personnel problems, Vietnam will look to maximize their defensive discipline, transition play and attacking efficiency in another test against their long-standing regional rivals.

Thailand and Vietnam will face off at 7:30 p.m. on September 29.

Probable lineups Vietnam (3-4-3): Le Giang Patrik; Xuan Manh, Viet Anh, Adou Minh; Tien Anh, Thanh Long, Hoang Hen, Quang Vinh; Dinh Bac, Minh Hoang, Hai Long. Thailand (4-3-3): Patiwat; Mickelson, Tom Bihr, Nattapong, Suphanan; Sarach Yooyen, Seksan Ratree, Chanathip; Supachok, Teerasak, Supachai.

By Dang Linh – Translated by Thuy Doan