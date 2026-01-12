Vietnamese music royalties hit historic high with VND424 billion in 2025

In a landmark achievement for the nation’s creative industry, the Vietnam Music Copyright Protection Center announced it collected a record-breaking VND424 billion in royalties during 2025, marking an 8 percent increase from the previous year.

The Vietnam Music Copyright Protection Center (VCPMC) shared these results during its annual review on January 12, noting that it now represents 7,207 authorized creators across the country. The membership is split between 2,922 authors in the Northern region and 4,285 in the Southern region.

A significant surge in trust from the creative community was evident as 696 new authors joined the organization in 2025 alone, an 11 percent jump compared to 2024. Beyond collection, VCPMC has intensified its legal support, assisting songwriters with contract negotiations, copyright disputes, and the complex processes of inheritance and rights transfers.

VCPMC leaders give certificates of merit in recognition of dedicated and senior musicians

Digital platforms, including websites and music applications, remain the primary engine of revenue for the organization. However, the most explosive growth was seen in the live performance sector, where revenue from events and concerts skyrocketed by over 200 percent, signaling a robust recovery of the live music market.

While background music in commercial businesses provided a steady stream of income, the organization noted that challenges remain. Issues regarding legal compliance persist within certain television services and performance programs, leading VCPMC to initiate several lawsuits and coordinate closely with government agencies to protect the lawful rights of creators.

The financial impact on individual artists has become increasingly significant, with the center distributing nearly VND269 billion across four payment cycles in 2025. The economic value of music rights was highlighted by the fact that one individual musician earned over VND4 billion in royalties last year, while several others saw incomes ranging from VND1 billion to VND4 billion. Notably, even a single popular song was capable of generating over VND1 billion in royalties within the year.

Dinh Trung Can, General Manager of VCPMC, emphasized that this unprecedented VND424 billion figure is the result of modernizing their operations. He attributed the success to the integrated use of technology and Artificial Intelligence to track, review, and distribute data, ensuring a high level of transparency in all financial dealings.

This progress was echoed by Pham Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the Copyright Office of Vietnam, who described the results as a vivid testament to the Vietnam Music Copyright Protection Center’s maturity and its successful integration into the international standards of copyright management.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan