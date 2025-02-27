Conference shares int'l experiences in music copyright protection

It also serves as a platform for international CMOs to gain deeper insights into the VCPMC’s operations and Vietnam’s intellectual property landscape in the context of rapid global development.

Hoang Van Binh, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Center for Protection of Music Copyright speaks at the event (Photo: VCPMC)

A two-day international conference on data processing and information technology in copyright protection commenced in Hanoi on February 26.

Organized by the Vietnam Center for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC), the event brought together 30 representatives from Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) across Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, India, as well as Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong (China).

According to Hoang Van Binh, Deputy General Director of the VCPMC, the conference aims to enhance Vietnam’s music copyright protection framework, aligning it with regional and global advancements. It also serves as a platform for international CMOs to gain deeper insights into the VCPMC’s operations and Vietnam’s intellectual property landscape in the context of rapid global development.

During the conference, the VCPMC delivered key presentations on digital data matching, the processing and distribution of digital usage reports, and the use of copyright management tools on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and CMS.

Zhang Jing, a representative of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), underscored the crucial role of CMOs in the music industry. He praised the VCPMC’s effectiveness in licensing, rights distribution, and copyright management, highlighting its positive impact on Vietnamese composers and the broader music community.

An overview of the conference on data processing and information technology in copyright protection (Photo: VCPMC)

Zhang further emphasized that sharing expertise in data processing and information technology is essential for strengthening copyright protections while fostering the overall growth of the music industry. He called for increased support from regulatory authorities and greater collaboration from digital platform users to build a sustainable global music ecosystem.

The conference also spotlighted the growing impact of digital technology and the expanding influence of online platforms in copyright protection. International CMO representatives shared country-specific insights, discussing both challenges and opportunities in managing intellectual property in the digital music space.

Yenny Tsai, Vice President of CISAC's Asia-Pacific Committee, commended the VCPMC for its significant development in recent years and its proactive engagement with the global community. She emphasized that forums like this are crucial for CMOs to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and enhance digital copyright management, ultimately boosting revenues and strengthening intellectual property protections worldwide.

Throughout the event, participants delved into critical topics such as verifying user-generated reports and refining methods to filter exclusive works, ensuring accurate and transparent copyright recognition in the digital domain.

