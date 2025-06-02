Vietnamese martial artist dominates Muaythai World Championship

Vietnamese female martial artist Huynh Ha Huu Hieu claimed the world championship for the second consecutive time at the Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships.

Vietnamese martial artist Huynh Ha Huu Hieu (in blue gear) wins the knockout victory in the final of the Muaythai 2025 Senior World Championships to win the gold medal. (Photo: IFMA)

In the final performance of the women’s 45-kilogram weight class, the Vietnamese martial artist faced Turkish fighter Gamze Korkmaz, representing the host country.

The Vietnamese martial artist dominated the striking exchanges, knocking the host nation’s fighter down on the spot, successfully defending the title that she had previously won in 2024.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong