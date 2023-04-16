Vietnamese man turns areca spathe into items for exports

Many agricultural by-products including banana peels, straws, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse can be reused to make money instead of thrown away. A Vietnamese man has turned areca spathe into items for export earning much money.

In the past, when spathes of areca trees falls, they were used to make fans or baits to light a fire while children used them to play. Yet over the past few years, a young man named Nguyen Van Tuyen has made spathes of areca trees into useful and environmentally friendly items for export to many countries such as the US, Canada, Korea, Poland, and India.

Son Tay district and Nghia Hanh districts in the Central province of Quang Ngai have been known as the land of areca. In the past, local people harvested fruits of areca trees for sale. Other than that, areca trees were no longer useful. Local inhabitants used spathes of areca trees as baits to start a fire, as a fan, or for children to play.

However, for a few years now, Nguyen Van Tuyen from Phu Yen Province has come to Nghia Hanh and turned spathes of areca trees into useful and environmentally friendly items for export to many countries.