Vietnamese jujitsu team wins six golds at JJIF World Cup Beach 2023

This year's championship was hosted in Thailand, and the Vietnamese jujitsu team was composed of 11 members. The event unfolded from September 1 to 3 in Pattaya, Thailand, attracting 93 fighters from six countries and territories across the globe.

The Vietnamese jujitsu team clinched the gold medal in the women's 48kg No-Gi category, thanks to the outstanding performance of athlete Nguyen Khanh Linh. Subsequently, in the women's 57kg No-Gi category, athlete Nguyen Minh Vuong triumphed over competitors from Thailand and the Philippines, securing the championship title. In addition, in the women's 63kg No-Gi category, athlete Le Thuong earned a gold medal.

In the men's category, Dao Hong Son, the reigning champion from the 32nd SEA Games, took part in the championship and competed in the 56kg men's No-Gi category. Hong Son outperformed competitors from Thailand and the Philippines, achieving the gold medal in this weight class at the JJIF World Cup Beach 2023. Furthermore, in the men's 62kg No-Gi category, athlete Can Van Thang emerged victorious, winning a gold medal.

Besides the above accomplishments, the Vietnamese jujitsu team also bagged a gold medal in the U18 women's 52kg No-Gi category, achieved by athlete Tran Hong An. The Vietnamese jujitsu team also secured two silver medals and one bronze medal in other categories. In this tournament, the host country, Thailand, claimed 12 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals, securing the top spot in the overall medal tally.