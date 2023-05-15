Vietnamese judo team wins seven gold medals at 32nd SEA Games

Vietnam's judo team at the 32nd SEA Games has exceeded expectations with an unexpected result, following an exhilarating day of competition and impressive performances by the athletes in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Vietnamese judo fighters continued their competition on May 15, aiming to achieve the best possible results. However, even the most optimistic individuals did not anticipate that the Vietnamese athletes would triumph over their opponents and secure an impressive four gold medals in four final matches, all in a single day. This achievement deserves high praise.

Female judoka Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy continues her quest for success in the 52kg category final, aiming to defend the gold medal she achieved at the previous edition of the SEA Games. To reach this final match, Thanh Thuy emerged victorious in the semifinals against Myanmar's athlete Khin Khin Su. Her opponent in the final was Saki Yanagiha, a Japanese judoka who now competes for Cambodia.

Both competitors approached the match with caution, making it a challenging contest. Nevertheless, Thanh Thuy showcased her skills and managed to score a point against her opponent, ultimately winning the final with a score of 1-0 and securing the gold medal. It is worth noting that just a day earlier, Thanh Thuy's younger brother, Nguyen Hoang Thanh, also clinched the gold medal in the men's 55kg category at the 32nd SEA Games.

Building on this triumph, Vietnamese judo team has another exceptional athlete, Hoang Thi Tinh, as she entered the final of the women's 48kg category to face Thai judoka Wanwisa Muenjit. This final serves as a rematch of their encounter at the 31st SEA Games, where Hoang Thi Tinh became the winner, clinching the gold medal. In this year's SEA Games in Cambodia, history repeats itself, with Hoang Thi Tinh overcoming her opponent and securing another gold medal for Vietnam in judo.

In the women's 44kg category, Vietnamese judoka Nguyen Nhac Nhu An triumphed over her opponent from Laos, Kesone Ouanvilay, in the final, earning the gold medal.

In the men's 90kg category, Vietnamese judoka Le Anh Tai secured another gold medal for the Vietnamese judo team by defeating Puyang Wei from Thailand.

With these recent victories, along with the three gold medals won in previous days, the Vietnamese judo team now boasts a total of seven gold medals.