Vietnamese has 12 athletes to compete at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Vietnamese boxing team performed well at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bangkok of Thailand, to secure an additional spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As of June 2, 2024, after the results of the final Olympic qualifying round for boxing in Bangkok, Vietnam has officially secured 11 spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vietnamese boxer Ha Thi Linh was the eleventh athlete to secure a spot for the country.

Previously, Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Vo Thi Kim Anh (boxing), Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing), Pham Thi Hue (rowing), Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat (badminton) have secured official spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Head of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet said that the goal of Vietnamese sports is to strive for 12 to 15 official spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vietnam currently has 11 official spots. Vietnamese athletes will also be competing in the Olympic qualifying tournaments for archery, judo, and athletics.

Four years ago, Vietnamese sports participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 18 athletes. However, of the 18 athletes, some qualified through official spots and others through wild card invitations.

As of now, the badminton, shooting, and boxing teams have each secured two official spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics for Vietnamese sports.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan