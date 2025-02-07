Sports

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem to join 2025 FIDE World Chess Cup

Vietnam currently secures two slots for the 2025 FIDE World Chess Cup, including one for grandmaster Le Quang Liem.

The above result is thanks to the achievements of the Vietnamese chess team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Thang, Vice President cum General Secretary of the Vietnam Chess Federation, confirmed that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has granted a slot for Le Quang Liem to take part in the tournament, while the remaining slot will dedicate to a female Vietnamese player, selected by the Vietnam Chess Federation’s coaching staff.

liem-1-7577-4584.jpg.jpg
Grandmaster Le Quang Liem represents Vietnam to compete at the 2025 FIDE World Chess Cup. (Photo: the International Chess Federation)

Last year, grandmaster Le Quang Liem represented Vietnam to compete at two major tournaments of the 2024 Chess Olympiad and the World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship. Although Le Quang Liem did not win any individual medal, he has remained a world-class player who receives significant attention from his competitors.

Vietnamese chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem is now ranked 16th in the world by the International Chess Federation.

According to FIDE's schedule, the 2025 Chess World Cup will take place from October 31 to November 27.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Huyen Huong

