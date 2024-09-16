Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem ranks 13th globally

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem has risen to the 13th place in the world after his impressive performance at the 2024 Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary from September 10-23, according to the Live Chess Ratings website.

In this tournament, 33-year-old Liem defeated Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh, Makhnev Denis of Kazakhstan and drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

On the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, Liem's position has not been updated, remaining at the 14th place in the world which is also the highest achievement in his career, as well as in the history of Vietnamese chess.

Le Quang Liem's performance has helped the Vietnamese chess team defeat the 2022 champion Uzbekistan 3-1 at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

This is the second time that the Vietnamese chess team has won all four first rounds in the Open group, after a similar achievement in 2010.

The 2024 Chess Olympiad is an international team chess event organized by the FIDE in Budapest from September 10-23 with 1,884 participants including 975 in the Open and 909 in the Women's event.

