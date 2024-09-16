Sports

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem ranks 13th globally

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem has risen to the 13th place in the world after his impressive performance at the 2024 Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary from September 10-23, according to the Live Chess Ratings website.

In this tournament, 33-year-old Liem defeated Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh, Makhnev Denis of Kazakhstan and drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

On the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, Liem's position has not been updated, remaining at the 14th place in the world which is also the highest achievement in his career, as well as in the history of Vietnamese chess.

Le Quang Liem's performance has helped the Vietnamese chess team defeat the 2022 champion Uzbekistan 3-1 at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

This is the second time that the Vietnamese chess team has won all four first rounds in the Open group, after a similar achievement in 2010.

The 2024 Chess Olympiad is an international team chess event organized by the FIDE in Budapest from September 10-23 with 1,884 participants including 975 in the Open and 909 in the Women's event.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem the 2024 Chess Olympiad International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn