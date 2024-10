The Vietnamese women's football team has just arrived at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China to prepare for the Chongqing Yongchuan Women’s Tournament.

The tournament will take place from October 23 to October 29 in Chongqing, China.



Coach Mai Duc Chung will attend the press conference on October 22 afternoon before the players will join a training session at Yongchuan Sports Center.

At the Chongqing Yongchuan Women’s Tournament, the Vietnamese women's football team will compete against women's football teams of Uzbekistan and China on October 23 and October 29, respectively.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong