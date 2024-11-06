Vietnamese finswimming team tops regional championship with 21 golds

The Vietnamese national finswimming team delivered an outstanding performance to secure a dominant victory, finishing first overall in the standings.

Vietnam ranks first at the 2024 CMAS 1st Southeast Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor.

On November 5, the 2024 CMAS 1st Southeast Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor wrapped up in Cambodia. By the end of the final competition day, the Vietnamese team had collected a total of 21 gold medals, 14 silver, and four bronze, earning the top spot. The host team, Cambodia, placed second with two gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals, while Indonesia ranked third with two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Other participating teams from Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore did not secure any medals.

The championship featured 25 events, with Vietnamese finswimmers claiming first place in 21 of them.

On the final day, the Vietnamese team added six more gold medals. Victories were achieved in events such as the men’s 50m apnea (Nguyen Thanh Loc – 14.35 seconds), women’s 50m apnea (Tran Thi Huyen Trang – 16.73 seconds), men’s 200m surface (Luu Nguyen Duc Tam – 1 minute 24.09 seconds), women’s 200m surface (Dang Thi Van – 1 minute 34.43 seconds), men’s 4x50m surface relay, and women’s 4x50m surface relay.

With these results, the Vietnamese finswimming team showcased its dominance in the 2024 CMAS 1st Southeast Asia Championship Finswimming Indoor. This event marks the first time a finswimming championship has been held in Southeast Asia. Regional sports officials are working toward establishing a Southeast Asian Finswimming Federation, aiming to foster more international competition opportunities for finswimmers in the future.

“The success of the Vietnamese finswimming team reflects our rigorous preparation and determination in this competition,” said Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Head of the Vietnamese finswimming delegation at the championship.

At the awards ceremony, Vu Dang Nhat Nam from the Vietnamese team received the “Best Athlete of the Championship” individual award.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan