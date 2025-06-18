VFF sticks with homegrown talent amid regional naturalization trend

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan emphasized that the federation would prioritize domestic resources rather than follow the trend of mass naturalization seen in other Southeast Asian teams.

VFF Vice President Tran Anh Tu extends congratulations to journalists on the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Following Vietnam’s 0-4 defeat to Malaysia in the second round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers—where nine of Malaysia's starting eleven were of South American origin—the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has addressed growing public debate over the use of naturalized players in the national team.

At a media briefing on June 17, VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan emphasized that the federation would prioritize domestic resources rather than follow the trend of mass naturalization seen in other Southeast Asian teams. He noted that the loss to Malaysia had prompted the federation to reflect deeply—not just on the result, but on the broader question of how Vietnamese football should be developed in the years ahead.

He explained that the VFF had been analyzing various issues, including the use of naturalized players, youth development, and how to balance national team success with long-term growth of the domestic game. According to him, while naturalized players could offer clear advantages in terms of physicality and skill, an over-reliance without a clear strategy could risk eroding national football identity and diminish motivation among young domestic players.

Media representatives share their insights and contributions with VFF and VPF during the meeting.

Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan argued that focusing solely on building the strongest possible national team in the short term while neglecting grassroots development and domestic leagues would be a mistake. He said the VFF believed that national pride, cultural identity, and tactical cohesion must be built from within. He affirmed that the federation remained committed to this long-term approach.

If the inclusion of naturalized players were ever considered, Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan said, it would have to be a strategic choice aligned with a broader development plan, not a temporary solution to immediate challenges.

He expressed hope that both fans and the media would remain supportive of the VFF’s direction and resist calls for quick fixes. Vietnamese football, he stressed, should be developed through internal strength rather than short-term gains.

Separately, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Journalism Day, VFF Vice President and VPF Chairman Tran Anh Tu congratulated members of the press and expressed his gratitude for their enduring support. He acknowledged the vital role the media had played in promoting the sport, from match coverage to in-depth features, and highlighted how journalism served as both a communication bridge and a constructive force that encouraged continuous improvement within the VFF and VPF.

By Huong Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan