Vietnamese finswimmers claim first three golds at Thailand World Cup

The Vietnamese finswimming team is currently in Thailand competing in the 2024 CMAS 18th World Cup Finswimming Indoor Round 4.

On the evening of September 6, the team reported an impressive start to the competition, achieving three golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes.

They began strongly, with Nguyen Trung Kien winning gold in the men's 100m surface event. Kien finished with a time of 35.93 seconds. Out of the 18 competitors, all three top finishers were from the Vietnamese finswimming team, including Nguyen Trung Kien (gold), Nguyen Thanh Loc (silver, 36.37 seconds), and Do Dinh Toan (bronze, 36.74 seconds).

Building on their initial success, the Vietnamese finswimming team secured a second gold medal in the boys' 1,500m surface event for ages 12-17, with Huynh Quoc Bao from Ho Chi Minh City finishing first with a time of 13:19.78. The third gold was won by Nguyen Tran San San, who took first place in the girl’s 1,500m surface event for ages 12-17 with a time of 14:19.12. In this event’s finals, Ho Ngoc Tuong Lam finished second and Huynh Le Thanh Vy placed third, both from the Vietnamese finswimming team.

The Vietnamese finswimming team has registered 34 athletes for this competition, participating in the senior and junior categories. Results from this event will be used by the World Underwater Federation to determine qualification for the World Games 2025. The competition includes over 200 athletes from 22 teams and runs until September 8.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan