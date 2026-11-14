Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese families strengthen ties with Lao, Cambodian students

SGGPO

On November 14, the HCMC Federation of Labor organized the 2026 “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City" program, bringing together 250 members of Vietnamese families and Lao and Cambodian students.

4559c875c79447ca1e85-5205-3042.jpg
Vietnamese families, and Lao and Cambodian students pay tribute at the Memorial Temple of General Nguyen Thi Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, the delegation offered incense at the memorial site dedicated to General Nguyen Thi Dinh in Vinh Long Province, where participants learned more about the Vietnamese people's heroic and resilient tradition of struggle.

During the 2026–2030 period, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor will continue to encourage trade union members and workers across the city to provide support and companionship to Lao and Cambodian students. It will also organize more cultural exchanges, sporting activities, and trips to historical sites.

In addition, the federation will arrange visits and extend greetings to Lao and Cambodian students on the traditional holidays of the three nations, including Vietnam's Lunar New Year, Laos' Bunpimay and Cambodia's Chol Chnam Thmay.

ce336bb66357e309ba46-1461-8580.jpg
The program strengthening friendship among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, at Lan Vuong Tourist Area in Vinh Long Province, Lao and Cambodian students joined Vietnamese families in cultural exchanges and experienced various recreational activities, including boating, cycling, and crossing coconut-wood bridges.

The program provided the students with further opportunities to learn about Vietnamese culture, customs, and everyday life through conversations and warm family meals.

Related News
By Hong Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

“Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City" program Vietnam Laos Cambodia

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn