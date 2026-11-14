Vietnamese families strengthen ties with Lao, Cambodian students

On November 14, the HCMC Federation of Labor organized the 2026 “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City" program, bringing together 250 members of Vietnamese families and Lao and Cambodian students.

Vietnamese families, and Lao and Cambodian students pay tribute at the Memorial Temple of General Nguyen Thi Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, the delegation offered incense at the memorial site dedicated to General Nguyen Thi Dinh in Vinh Long Province, where participants learned more about the Vietnamese people's heroic and resilient tradition of struggle.

During the 2026–2030 period, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor will continue to encourage trade union members and workers across the city to provide support and companionship to Lao and Cambodian students. It will also organize more cultural exchanges, sporting activities, and trips to historical sites.

In addition, the federation will arrange visits and extend greetings to Lao and Cambodian students on the traditional holidays of the three nations, including Vietnam's Lunar New Year, Laos' Bunpimay and Cambodia's Chol Chnam Thmay.

The program strengthening friendship among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, at Lan Vuong Tourist Area in Vinh Long Province, Lao and Cambodian students joined Vietnamese families in cultural exchanges and experienced various recreational activities, including boating, cycling, and crossing coconut-wood bridges.

The program provided the students with further opportunities to learn about Vietnamese culture, customs, and everyday life through conversations and warm family meals.

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By Hong Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh