Ho Chi Minh City seeks to boost economic, trade ties with Malaysia

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to deepen economic ties with Malaysia, with a focus on finance, renewable energy, tourism, and education.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and Mr. Jamal Sharifuddin Johan, Malaysia's newly appointed Ambassador to Vietnam

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, received Malaysia's newly appointed Ambassador Jamal Sharifuddin Johan, who was visiting the city for a working session on November 13.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment and expressed confidence that he would help strengthen friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, particularly between Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysian localities and business partners.

The city is keen to forge closer links with Malaysian partners and promote cooperation in areas where both sides have complementary strengths and interests, including the economy, trade, finance, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges, Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu said.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, meets with Mr. Jamal Sharifuddin Johan, Malaysia's newly appointed Ambassador to Vietnam.

He also highlighted opportunities to broaden collaboration in energy, particularly renewable energy, the Halal industry and financial services, with a focus on the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu called on the Ambassador to serve as a bridge between the two sides by encouraging Malaysian businesses to explore investment and business opportunities in the city. He also expressed hope that the Ambassador would help Ho Chi Minh City companies gain access to the Malaysian market and identify potential local partners.

Thanking the city leadership for the warm reception, Ambassador Jamal Sharifuddin Johan welcomed the proposed cooperation priorities and expressed his pleasure at visiting Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates from both sides pose for a group photo.

He said the two sides could strengthen business connections and organize trade and investment promotion activities to showcase their respective potential and identify areas for collaboration.

Such initiatives would help foster mutual understanding and further advance cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam, including ties with Ho Chi Minh City, he added.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan