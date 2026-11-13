Ho Chi Minh City needs up to 50,000 workers ahead of Lunar New Year 2027

Ho Chi Minh City will need 45,000 to 50,000 additional workers in the final months of 2026 to meet year-end export and domestic demand.

Ho Chi Minh City’s labor market will require an additional 45,000 to 50,000 workers in the final months of 2026 to fulfill export orders and meet domestic consumption demand ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year, according to the municipal Department of Home Affairs.

The briefing is chaired by Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the Commission for Information and Education of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Hoi of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

The figures were released in a written report sent to a November 12 press briefing on socioeconomic issues, co-organized by the Commission for Information and Education of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

The briefing was chaired by Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the Commission for Information and Education of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Hoi of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, actual recruitment numbers will depend on order volumes and international market developments. The highest labor demand is concentrated in key sectors including sales, e-commerce, manufacturing and processing, machine operation, technical labor, construction, logistics, import-export, and services.

Offered monthly salaries range from VND8 million to VND10 million (US$315 to US$394) for unskilled workers, VND10 million to VND15 million for technical workers, and VND12 million to VND20 million for positions requiring specialized expertise and experience in logistics, business, sales, and construction.

Also at the briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Le Xuan Thanh, deputy head of the Drug Crime Investigation Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, stated that since assuming state management over drug rehabilitation, the municipal police force has focused not only on helping addicts quit drugs, but also on enabling them to stabilize their lives, secure employment, earn an income, and sustainably reintegrate into the community.

During the rehabilitation process, facilities prioritize career counseling and orientation, assessing each individual's working capacity and aspirations while strengthening links with vocational education institutions and businesses to provide practical job training, he said.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is also coordinating with commune-level authorities, relevant agencies, and mass organizations to provide job referrals, vocational training support, legal advice, and access to social security policies. Notably, the city is implementing a credit policy for post-rehabilitation individuals under Decision No. 08/2026/QD-TTg, offering loans of up to VND200 million per person under regulated conditions to support job creation, production, business development, and sustainable livelihoods.

Furthermore, post-rehabilitation management is paired with psychological counseling, relapse prevention, and community integration support, closely combining legal management with favorable conditions to help recovering individuals stabilize their lives without facing stigma or low self-esteem.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Do Xuan Hoan, deputy head of the Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, reported that from December 15, 2025, to November 10, 2026, the city recorded 1,661 traffic accidents, resulting in 824 deaths and 905 injuries. Compared to the same period in 2025, traffic accidents decreased by 12.4 percent, fatalities dropped by 13.8 percent, and injuries fell by about 17 percent.

During the first 11 months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City traffic police also issued administrative fines for 186,000 cases of illegal stopping and parking.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan