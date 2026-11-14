HCMC announces compensation plans for Thu Dau Mot–Tao Dan metro project

Ho Chi Minh City has announced land acquisition and resettlement plans for Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot–Tao Dan), affecting 186 cases in Binh Hoa Ward, as the city works toward launching the line by the end of 2030.

Households affected by land acquisition for Metro Line No. 2 (Thu Dau Mot–Tao Dan) attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 14, the People's Committee of Binh Hoa Ward in Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to announce the land acquisition plan, along with procedures for investigation, surveying, measurement, and inventory, in preparation for the Metro Line 2 project (Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan).

At the conference, Vu Minh Huyen, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), said Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan) would serve as a strategic regional connectivity link, with operations targeted to begin by the end of 2030. Compensation and resettlement activities are scheduled for 2026–2027.

The project developer emphasized that it would make every effort to safeguard residents' lawful rights and interests while pledging to coordinate with relevant agencies to resolve all outstanding issues arising during implementation.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board briefs residents on Metro Line No. 2 (Thu Dau Mot–Tao Dan). (Photo: SGGP)

The proposed site clearance area in Binh Hoa Ward is concentrated around stations C9 and C10, covering approximately 95,700 square meters and affecting 186 cases. Of these, 156 involve partial land acquisition, and 30 require the acquisition of entire properties.

At the conference, many residents expressed concern that the remaining land after acquisition would be too small to meet construction requirements. They also sought clarification on the project timeline and called for adequate support policies to help affected households stabilize their lives.

In response to residents' feedback, representatives of the Binh Hoa Ward People's Committee pledged to direct relevant agencies to work directly with each household, publicly disclose the alignment and station elevations, and consider addressing residents' petitions in a transparent manner to build broad public consensus.

Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan)

Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan) is approximately 33.2 kilometers long, including 17.8 kilometers of underground track, with the remainder running on elevated sections.

The project is planned to include 24 stations: 11 elevated stations, from C0 to C10, and 13 underground stations, from C11 to C23. It will also feature the 26.8-hectare Hiep Binh Phuoc depot, located in Tam Binh and Hiep Binh wards.

The line will pass through 16 wards, including Binh Duong, Phu Loi, Thu Dau Mot, Thuan Giao, Thuan An, Lai Thieu, Binh Hoa, Tam Binh, Hiep Binh, Binh Thanh, Gia Dinh, Thanh My Tay, Xuan Hoa, Sai Gon, Ben Thanh, and Ban Co.

The starting point will connect with Station S5 of Metro Line No. 1, on the New Binh Duong City–Suoi Tien section, in Binh Duong Ward. The terminal station, C23, will be located at Tao Dan Park and connect with the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong section of Metro Line No. 2.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has approved the compensation, support, and resettlement project for Metro Line No. 2 (Thu Dau Mot–Tao Dan), with a total investment of more than VND36.586 trillion (US$1.4 billion) sourced from the municipal budget.

By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh