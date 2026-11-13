Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore seek to boost bilateral cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang met with Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng on November 12 to discuss strengthening ties between the city and Singapore.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (R) shakes hands with Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng. Photo: SGGP

During the reception, Secretary Tran Luu Quang thanked Consul General Pang Te Cheng and the Singaporean Government for inviting him to the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship. He acknowledged Singapore's active support and companionship with Ho Chi Minh City in recent times, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen substantively and contribute positively to the Vietnam - Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Highly evaluating large-scale Singaporean projects implemented and underway in Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Tran Luu Quang noted that these initiatives meet the city's development needs and foster economic cooperation between the two sides.

According to the HCMC Party Secretary, the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model stands as a prominent symbol of bilateral economic cooperation. He highlighted the significance of the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration of VSIP's establishment and development which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in December 2026. He added that Ho Chi Minh City has agreed in principle for VSIP to study the implementation of new projects in Vung Tau.

Delegations from both sides pose for a commemorative photo. Photo: SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary expressed his hope that Consul General Pang Te Cheng will continue serving as a bridge between the city and Singaporean agencies, organizations, and enterprises to promote concrete collaborative activities bringing practical benefits to both sides.

Thanking the city leader for the recognition, Consul General Pang Te Cheng voiced his desire to further expand cooperation and roll out additional investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time. Regarding the VSIP model, he affirmed its role as a vital symbol of Vietnam - Singapore friendship and cooperation. Given Ho Chi Minh City's development potential, VSIP aims to build greener, smarter industrial parks and increase the application of digital solutions to continue contributing to the city's growth.

By Hanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan