Chairman Le Quoc Phong pledges to take on new role with utmost determination

Newly elected Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Le Quoc Phong has pledged to devote his full energy and commitment to his new role, prioritizing economic growth, administrative reform, and solutions to the city's persistent urban problems.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong delivers his acceptance speech after being elected chairman.

Speaking after his election by the municipal People's Council on November 12 for the 2026-2031 term, Mr. Le Quoc Phong said he would immediately assume his responsibilities with the highest determination and make every effort to deliver tangible results.

He expressed gratitude to the Politburo, the Party Secretariat, General Secretary and State President To Lam, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee, and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang for their trust and support. He also thanked People's Council delegates for electing him to the position.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong said the confidence placed in him would serve as a powerful motivation as he undertook what he described as a demanding but highly honorable responsibility.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City enjoyed significant advantages, including strong support from the Party, National Assembly, and Government, as well as special policy mechanisms. Its long-standing traditions of dynamism, innovation, and solidarity, together with the development achievements of localities merged into the expanded city, provided a solid foundation for further breakthroughs and strengthening its role as a major economic growth engine for Vietnam.

However, he acknowledged that substantial challenges remained.

Delegates attend the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council session on the morning of November 12.

Among his key priorities are finalizing the implementation framework for the Urban Development Law, establishing a new growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, maintaining annual economic growth of at least 10 percent throughout his term, and accelerating administrative reform.

He also pledged to address four major challenges identified by General Secretary and State President To Lam: traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and a drug-free city.

Other priorities include effectively implementing the city's master plan through 2050, with a 100-year vision, developing a greener, cleaner, and more attractive urban environment, and improving cultural, educational, and health services to raise residents' quality of life.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong called on residents, businesses, scientists, intellectuals, and other stakeholders at home and abroad to contribute ideas, expertise, and proposals to the city's development.

He pledged to translate the guidance given by Mr. Tran Luu Quang at the council session into concrete action and acknowledged outgoing Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc for his service.

"I will devote my full time, dedication, energy, and intellectual capacity to serving as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and delivering the best possible results. This is my commitment and promise to the municipal Party Committee, People's Council, and residents," Mr. Le Quoc Phong said.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan