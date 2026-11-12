Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Japan’s Gunma Prefecture promotes investment, cooperation

SGGP

On November 11, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture, and his delegation during their working visit to the city.

1794384880012-2732191682109311772-2732191682109311772-bcb0f30a6a2ed2a7d5732b67c7185922-6569-1971.jpg
On November 11, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP)

During the reception, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed the Japanese delegation and spoke highly of Governor Yamamoto’s contributions to fostering economic exchange, cooperation, and business networking between Ho Chi Minh City and Gunma Prefecture.

According to the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively, with Japan remaining one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key economic partners.

He noted that the city possesses strong advantages in finance, industry, trade, seaports, logistics, and science and technology, providing favorable conditions to expand international cooperation, including closer ties with Japanese localities.

1794384880037-2732191682109311772-2732191682109311772-5079946bd3528a26c4b2a04a769676d1-126-7223.jpg
Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha offers a gift to Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP)

Recognizing Gunma’s strengths in manufacturing and supporting industries, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha proposed that the two localities step up business-to-business connections and promote investment, technology transfer, and high-quality human resource training.

Ho Chi Minh City also hopes to expand joint research and technology applications in digital transformation, automation, smart industry development, and sustainable manufacturing, he added.

1794384880079-2732191682109311772-2732191682109311772-9d9ca51f1ee5da09984138051e4723dc-9747-9520.jpg
Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanking the city’s leadership for the warm reception, Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture, noted Ho Chi Minh City’s strong growth potential and momentum. Highlighting its role as Vietnam's economic locomotive, he expressed confidence that the city will emerge not only as a national economic hub but also as a major economic center for Southeast Asia and the wider Asian region.

Governor Yamamoto Ichita stated that the visit aims to gain deeper insights into Ho Chi Minh City’s development potential and investment climate, thereby opening up new prospects for collaboration. Beyond its traditional strengths in manufacturing, Gunma is also keen to explore partnerships in digital transformation, information technology, and emerging service sectors, he said.

Following discussions on strengthening cooperation across the economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and human resource training, both sides pledged to continue supporting and creating favorable conditions for Gunma enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as encouraging more Vietnamese businesses to invest in Gunma Prefecture.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Japan Gunma Prefecture conomic exchange cooperation Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn