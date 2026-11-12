Ho Chi Minh City, Japan’s Gunma Prefecture promotes investment, cooperation

On November 11, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture, and his delegation during their working visit to the city.

On November 11, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP)

During the reception, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed the Japanese delegation and spoke highly of Governor Yamamoto’s contributions to fostering economic exchange, cooperation, and business networking between Ho Chi Minh City and Gunma Prefecture.

According to the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively, with Japan remaining one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key economic partners.

He noted that the city possesses strong advantages in finance, industry, trade, seaports, logistics, and science and technology, providing favorable conditions to expand international cooperation, including closer ties with Japanese localities.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha offers a gift to Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP)

Recognizing Gunma’s strengths in manufacturing and supporting industries, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha proposed that the two localities step up business-to-business connections and promote investment, technology transfer, and high-quality human resource training.

Ho Chi Minh City also hopes to expand joint research and technology applications in digital transformation, automation, smart industry development, and sustainable manufacturing, he added.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanking the city’s leadership for the warm reception, Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma Prefecture, noted Ho Chi Minh City’s strong growth potential and momentum. Highlighting its role as Vietnam's economic locomotive, he expressed confidence that the city will emerge not only as a national economic hub but also as a major economic center for Southeast Asia and the wider Asian region.

Governor Yamamoto Ichita stated that the visit aims to gain deeper insights into Ho Chi Minh City’s development potential and investment climate, thereby opening up new prospects for collaboration. Beyond its traditional strengths in manufacturing, Gunma is also keen to explore partnerships in digital transformation, information technology, and emerging service sectors, he said.

Following discussions on strengthening cooperation across the economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and human resource training, both sides pledged to continue supporting and creating favorable conditions for Gunma enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as encouraging more Vietnamese businesses to invest in Gunma Prefecture.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh