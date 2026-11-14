HCMC accelerates renovation projects, strives to revive polluted canals

Having lived alongside black, foul-smelling canals for years, residents have expressed excitement upon learning that dredging and renovation projects will soon be rolled out across wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City.

For households subject to clearance, this anticipation is tied to expectations for fair compensation, support, and resettlement policies to ensure stable livelihoods after relocation.

Residents willing to relocate for the common good

The Rach Lang Canal renovation project, specifically the section in front of Van Lang University in An Nhon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to field observations, Ong Bau and Chin Xieng canals in An Nhon Ward have suffered from severe pollution for years. Along the section of Chin Xieng Canal running past an alley off Nguyen Thai Son Street, the water is pitch-black and choked with floating household waste, emitting a pungent odor. Although local authorities regularly organize cleanups, the issue has not been thoroughly resolved, severely affecting residents' daily lives.

Le Xuan Khuong, Party cell secretary of Quarter 13 in An Nhon Ward, said renovating the Ong Bau and Chin Xieng canals has been a long-standing wish of residents. After enduring pollution for years, people are overjoyed that the city has approved plans to upgrade both waterways.

A long-time resident near Chin Xieng Canal, Dang Cao Van, shared that despite facing relocation for the project, he supports the city's policy. Residents hope compensation, support, and resettlement policies will reflect actual living conditions so they can quickly stabilize their lives in new homes.

Similarly, Hy Vong Canal in Tan Son Ward has been plagued by pollution for years, with stagnant black water and accumulated garbage degrading the local living environment.

Nguyen Van Chinh, a resident on Phan Huy Ich Street in Tan Son Ward, noted that while rising water during rainy days temporarily makes the canal appear cleaner, the stench returns as soon as the water recedes, disrupting daily routines. He hopes the renovation project will be implemented soon so residents no longer have to live alongside pollution.

Beyond Hy Vong Canal, Bau Trau Canal—which snakes through densely populated residential areas between Phu Lam and Phu Thanh wards—has also become a persistent nightmare for locals. On sunny days, decomposing garbage and animal carcasses produce an overwhelming stench, forcing many houses bordering the canal to keep their doors tightly shut.

Dang Thi My Linh, who lives in Alley 134 on Luong The Vinh Street in Phu Thanh Ward, expressed deep concern for her young children's health amid the pollution. Her house is less than 10 square meters, yet they have to keep the doors closed and run fans day and night just to keep the stench out.

Accelerating environmental renovation

Bau Trau Canal in Phu Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, snakes through a residential area. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to this situation, Ho Chi Minh City in April 2026 approved the investment policy for an infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project covering Ong Bau and Chin Xieng canals. The project carries a total budget of nearly VND3,000 billion (US$117 million) and is slated for implementation from 2026 to 2029.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, chairman of the An Nhon Ward People's Committee, noted that the project is expected to affect more than 450 households, with over one-third subject to full clearance. Consequently, compensation, support, and site clearance have been identified as key tasks that will determine the project's progress.

Residents living along several other polluted canals in Ho Chi Minh City have also received positive news.

At its sixth session, the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2026–2031 term passed a resolution adjusting the investment policies for the Hy Vong Canal infrastructure and environmental renovation project, as well as the Bau Trau Canal dredging, renovation, and technical infrastructure completion project.

The Hy Vong Canal project in Tan Son Ward spans approximately 1.1 kilometers from Pham Van Bach Street to Tham Luong Canal, with its total investment raised from VND557 billion to more than VND2,546 billion.

Similarly, the People's Council approved increasing the total investment for the Bau Trau Canal dredging and infrastructure project from over VND1,343 billion to more than VND4,744 billion.

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Pham Dang Ho, head of the Urban Development Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said the department is finalizing a plan to advise the municipal People's Committee on implementing the urban renovation scheme for housing on and along rivers and canals for the 2025–2030 period. Under the scheme, Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete site clearance and relocate more than 40,000 canal-side homes.

This historic key program seeks to decisively resolve the decades-long issue of dilapidated canal-side housing while aligning with broader goals of flood reduction, tidal control, and improving residents' quality of life.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh