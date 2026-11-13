Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate Sandbox mechanisms at Saigon Hi-Tech Park

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang has called for accelerated sandbox implementation at Saigon Hi-Tech Park, urging the development of tangible high-tech products and the removal of land and digital infrastructure bottlenecks.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang stressed that Saigon Hi-Tech Park must become a key testing ground for the vigorous application of sandbox mechanisms, with the aim of developing tangible science and technology products within a short timeframe.

On November 13, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang held a working session with the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Also attending were Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu; and leaders of several municipal departments and agencies.

Calls for tangible science and technology products in the near term

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the working session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang said Saigon Hi-Tech Park had a solid foundation, available resources, and considerable room for further development.

He expressed his expectation that the park would continue expanding its business ecosystem, high-tech business incubators, and science and technology products.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary called on Saigon Hi-Tech Park to make vigorous use of controlled pilot sandbox mechanisms, with a view to developing tangible science and technology products within a short timeframe.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding municipal departments and agencies, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang stressed that promoting the development of science and technology must be identified as a key task. He called for greater application of science and technology in official duties, with officials' performance assessed through key performance indicators (KPIs).

Relevant agencies were also asked to continue studying and proposing mechanisms and policies to promote science and technology and innovation in conjunction with the implementation of the Law on Urban Development. They were also urged to work closely with the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park to focus on resolving difficulties and obstacles within their respective jurisdictions.

Addressing land-related bottlenecks and digital infrastructure challenges

Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park, speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park, told the working session that the park currently has 164 projects with valid investment registration certificates, representing total registered investment capital equivalent to more than US$13.8 billion. Of these, 115 projects are operating steadily.

Since the beginning of 2026, the production value of high-tech products has reached US$16.65 billion, up 13.1 percent year on year, while export value has totaled US$15.47 billion, an increase of 5.9 percent.

Disbursement of investment capital by enterprises has exceeded US$311 million, up 18.4 percent year on year and equivalent to 77.87 percent of the annual plan.

The Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park is continuing to implement development programs in semiconductor chips, science and technology, and biotechnology. It is also studying a program to develop technologies and products based on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to serve the low-altitude economy.

The management board is also working with Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) to study a shared laboratory information platform, with the aim of improving the utilization of research infrastructure and strengthening connectivity among the three key stakeholders: research institutes, universities, and businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung also proposed that the working delegation help resolve several outstanding issues concerning projects leasing land with one-off payments and those making annual land rental payments, as well as projects within the park that have been slow to put allocated land into use. He also called on the city to address bottlenecks in digital infrastructure and advance its goal of expanding 5G coverage.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu said the city was paying particular attention to optimizing land resources for development, including land within Saigon Hi-Tech Park. The city has reclaimed 50 hectares and is continuing to review projects that have failed to put allocated land into use in order to recover the sites.

According to Vice Chairman of the city, Truong Minh Huy Vu, the city is focusing on developing the Science and Technology Park to create new momentum for scientific and technological advancement and contribute to its double-digit economic growth target. Ho Chi Minh City is also planning 11 concentrated digital technology parks to generate additional growth drivers.

Earlier that morning, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang visited the facilities of Realtime Robotics Vietnam and Gremsy Joint Stock Company.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary visits unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers

By Van Minh, Ba Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh