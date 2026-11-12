Mr. Le Quoc Phong elected Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

Mr. Le Quoc Phong was elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term on November 12, securing unanimous support from all 112 delegates present at the voting session.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang congratulates Mr. Le Quoc Phong (R) and Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc (L) on their new appointments.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, 11th tenure, convened its seventh session, a special meeting, on Thursday to consider personnel matters and elect the city's new chairman for the 2026-2031 term.

Attending the session were Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Head of the city's Delegation of National Assembly Deputies; deputy secretaries of the municipal Party Committee; and members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, People's Council Chairman Vo Van Minh presented a proposal nominating Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, for the position.

Delegates cast ballots to elect the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong received all 112 votes cast, representing 100 percent of the delegates present, and was officially elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Speaking on behalf of the municipal Party Committee, Mr. Tran Luu Quang congratulated Mr. Le Quoc Phong on his election by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2026-2031 term.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang said the city faced an enormous workload amid an expanded development space, a larger administrative scale and the rollout of new policy mechanisms. Ensuring continuity and the smooth operation of the municipal administration following the personnel changes was therefore essential.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting.

He also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, who had worked with the municipal administration to handle a substantial workload during a period of major organizational and administrative restructuring.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang praised Mr. Le Quoc Phong's extensive experience in positions at both the central and local levels, saying he had demonstrated initiative, decisiveness, and a willingness to take responsibility during his tenure as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

He called on the new Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee to prioritize implementation of the city's master plan, the Urban Development Law, and new policy mechanisms, while accelerating major infrastructure projects and addressing traffic congestion, urban renewal and environmental challenges.

Other priorities include advancing science and technology, fostering innovation, developing an international financial center, and identifying new growth drivers.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang stressed that Mr. Le Quoc Phong must quickly familiarize himself with his new responsibilities, establish clear priorities, and coordinate the municipal administration effectively, particularly in resolving difficult and long-standing issues within the law and in the public interest.

He also urged departments and local authorities to maintain unity, strengthen coordination, and take full responsibility for their assigned tasks.

The leadership transition, he emphasized, must not disrupt ongoing work. Projects must continue moving forward, approved policies must be implemented, and outstanding issues affecting residents and businesses must be addressed without further delay.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed confidence that Mr. Le Quoc Phong and the municipal administration would fulfill their responsibilities and meet the expectations of People's Council delegates, voters, and residents.

Born in 1978 in Hanoi, Mr. Le Quoc Phong holds a doctorate in Applied Biology, a master's degree in Biochemistry, and a bachelor's degree in Biology. He became an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in January 2016 and a National Assembly deputy in July that year. From October 2020 to October 2025, he served as Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee. He was appointed Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in October 2025 and held the position until November 11, 2026.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Board congratulate Mr. Le Quoc Phong and Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc on their new appointments.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council considered a proposal to relieve Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, of his position as Chairman of the municipal People's Committee. Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc was to take up the post of Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. The proposal was presented by People's Council Chairman Vo Van Minh, after which delegates proceeded with a vote on the matter.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan