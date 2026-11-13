HCMC, Netherlands step up cooperation in flood control, ports, semiconductors

On the afternoon of November 12, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden who was paying an introductory visit.

At the reception . Photo: SGGP

The two sides discussed potential areas of cooperation, including flood control, water management, seaports, logistics, the semiconductor industry, and various other sectors.

During the reception, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his delight at the dynamic and effective development of the Vietnam - Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership over the past half-century, affirming that the Netherlands is one of Ho Chi Minh City's leading economic partners.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the reception. Photo: SGGP

City leaders highly appreciated the financial, technical, and technological support from the Dutch Government, experts, and investors in flood prevention and water management. Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his hope that the Netherlands will continue sharing its experience and assisting Ho Chi Minh City in addressing flooding issues.

New Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden speaks at the reception. Photo: SGGP

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote cooperation in seaports, logistics, and the marine economy with experienced Dutch partners. He proposed that Dutch partners explore opportunities to collaborate on developing the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port system, the Can Gio international transshipment port project, and logistics centers linked to the city's free trade zone.

In the fields of science and technology, the semiconductor industry, and innovation, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong asked Ambassador Remco van Wijngaarden to help connect Dutch tech firms, universities, and research institutes with Ho Chi Minh City to expand investment, support workforce training, and develop research and development (R&D) centers in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains sister-city ties with three Dutch cities: Rotterdam, Eindhoven, and Emmen. Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong voiced his hope that both sides will strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, connect younger generations, and promote sports and tourism activities to help consolidate a long-term foundation of friendship.

Commending Ho Chi Minh City's growth, Ambassador Remco van Wijngaarden expressed confidence that the city will achieve even greater milestones in the coming time, affirming the Netherlands' desire to accompany Ho Chi Minh City on its development path.

Regarding semiconductor cooperation, the Ambassador announced that Dutch company Besi will invest US$42 million to expand its semiconductor plant at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park which is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. The Netherlands is also ready to roll out semiconductor training programs in Ho Chi Minh City.

In flood control and climate change response, Ambassador Remco van Wijngaarden stated that the Netherlands will continue cooperating with and assisting Ho Chi Minh City in formulating its flood prevention master plan. The Dutch side has also worked with international financial institutions such as the World Bank to facilitate immediate implementation once the city approves the plan. Furthermore, the Netherlands is prepared to support training and capacity building in water management and flood control for city officials.

According to Ambassador Remco van Wijngaarden, Dutch enterprises and partners are also eager to boost cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in logistics, high technology, and agriculture.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan