HCMC honors 102 Vietnamese families accompanying Lao and Cambodian students

Over the years, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, together with socio-political organizations, has always paid attention to, supported, and accompanied Lao and Cambodian students studying in the city.

Delegates, Vietnamese families, and Lao and Cambodian students at the program. (Photo:SGGP)

On June 20, at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in Hoa Hung Ward, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) in Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with socio-political organizations to organize the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City."

This was the opening program of the “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” scheme for the 2026-2030 period.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Nguyen Minh Son emphasized that the city is one of the dynamic and compassionate cities that always opens its arms to welcome international students to study, train, and grow.

Over the years, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, together with socio-political organizations, has always paid attention to, supported, and accompanied Lao and Cambodian students studying in the city.

With the aim of creating favorable conditions for Lao and Cambodian students to better integrate into their daily lives and gain deeper experiences of traditional cultural values and the affection of the Vietnamese people, the “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” program has been implemented as a meaningful bridge connecting Vietnamese families with international students.

During the 2021-2025 period, the program affirmed its significance and positive impact, with the participation of 289 Vietnamese families providing sponsorship and support for 473 Lao and Cambodian students.

This year, 102 Vietnamese families have committed to supporting 177 Lao and Cambodian students who are studying in Ho Chi Minh City.

Representatives of Vietnamese families and international students participating in the program (Photo:SGGP)

The continued maintenance and development of the program serve as a vivid testament to the city’s tradition of compassion, spirit of international solidarity, and responsibility in people-to-people diplomacy, thereby contributing to further deepening the traditional friendship and special solidarity among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City emphasized.

Having accompanied the program since 2021, To Phuong Anh, a resident of Tan Binh Ward, continues to provide support for three Lao students. She said that, initially, there was a certain distance between her family and the international students due to differences in language, culture, and daily habits. However, with sincerity and a desire to understand each other, the gap has gradually narrowed, replaced by a close bond and affection like that among family members.

As one of the Cambodian students participating in this year’s program, Ly Heng, a student at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, expressed her joy and emotion at being connected with a Vietnamese family providing support.

According to her, the program helps international students better integrate into life in Ho Chi Minh City while contributing to strengthening mutual understanding and solidarity among young people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh