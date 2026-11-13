Ho Chi Minh City, Argentina look to expand trade and investment ties

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong received Minister Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Argentina to Vietnam Alexis Damián Elías Am on November 12 during a courtesy call.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong wished Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Argentina to Vietnam Alexis Damián Elías Am a successful tenure. He expressed his hope that the Argentine diplomat will connect Argentine businesses and partners to explore investment and business cooperation opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam, while boosting collaboration between Argentine localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Argentina to Vietnam Alexis Damián Elías Am at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Through these efforts, he noted, both sides will further nurture the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in general, and between Argentina and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Highly evaluating Ho Chi Minh City's dynamism and development, Mr. Alexis Damián Elías Am stated that the city is home to the largest community of Argentine citizens living and working in Vietnam, with most Argentine enterprises operating in the city as well.

Building on the existing strong foundation of relations, the Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Argentina to Vietnam expressed confidence that many bilateral cooperation projects will be rolled out in the coming time. He noted that 2027 marks the 30th anniversary of Argentina opening its embassy in Vietnam.

Delegations from both sides pose for a commemorative photo during the reception. Photo: SGGP

According to Mr. Alexis Damián Elías Am, numerous activities will be organized in Hanoi and other localities across Vietnam to celebrate the milestone. He voiced his hope that the Ho Chi Minh City Government will support the Argentine Embassy in hosting commemorative events in the city.

Regarding trade and investment cooperation, the Argentine Charge d'Affaires ad interim added that Argentine businesses and partners wish to participate in events and fairs organized by Ho Chi Minh City, such as the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026).

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan