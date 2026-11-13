HCMC leaders visit families of victims in Tan Thuan Ward gas explosion

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay inspected the site of a suspected gas explosion in Tan Thuan Ward that collapsed two houses, killed two people, and injured 12 others before visiting hospitalized victims.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay visits and encourages a victim receiving treatment at Khanh Hoi General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of November 13, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Tran Van Bay inspected the scene of a gas store explosion that collapsed two houses in Tan Thuan Ward and visited injured victims receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Following the site inspection and hospital visits, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay instructed relevant forces to focus on search operations and investigate the cause of the incident, while urging ward authorities to provide care and support to affected victims.

According to initial reports, at around 11:00 a.m. on November 13, a suspected gas explosion occurred at a gas business on Bui Van Ba Street, Tan Thuan Ward, owned by C.T.H., born in 1974. The blast completely collapsed two houses on the street.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay inspects the scene of the suspected gas explosion. (Photo: SGGP)

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health reported that local hospitals have received 14 casualties, including nine currently under inpatient treatment, three treated and discharged, and two fatalities pronounced dead before hospital arrival.

Specifically, Nguyen Thi Thap General Hospital admitted four patients and has since discharged three; Khanh Hoi General Hospital admitted four; Tan Hung General Hospital admitted one; People's Hospital 115 admitted two; and Cho Ray Hospital admitted two, including one patient with severe burns in guarded condition.

The Department of Health has directed the 115 Emergency Center, along with Nguyen Thi Thap, Khanh Hoi, and Tan Hung general hospitals, People's Hospital 115, and other local medical facilities, to coordinate with functional forces in rescue and emergency efforts, mobilizing personnel, vehicles, and medical equipment to ensure timely reception, emergency care, and treatment.

Hospitals have also been instructed to concentrate resources on treatment, closely monitor patients' conditions, and organize inter-hospital consultations or transfers when necessary.

The scene of the suspected gas explosion on Bui Van Ba Street.

Debris and chunks of concrete lie scattered near the scene.

Ho Chi Minh City police cordon off the scene, conduct search and rescue operations, and investigate the cause of the incident.

The incident leaves several people injured.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh