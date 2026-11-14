Ho Chi Minh City honored for best public administrative service quality

Ho Chi Minh City was honored for best public administrative service quality based on citizens’ real-life experiences.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung presents flowers to six outstanding individuals who have proactively adopted digital services and utilities. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with relevant agencies and organizations, held a ceremony on November 13 to review and honor outstanding collectives and individuals for their contributions to Vietnam Digital Citizen Day 2026, themed “Digital Vietnam – Connecting the Future.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung acknowledged that, through data connectivity and integration, ministries, sectors, and localities had reduced documentation requirements for 634 administrative procedures conducted electronically.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung called on public administrative service centers to assign staff to provide direct assistance to citizens on a hands-on basis, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation process.

He also urged authorities to expand fee and charge exemptions and reductions, along with other incentives, to encourage citizens to engage in the digital environment. He stressed the need to shift from simply encouraging people to use digital services to creating tangible benefits that motivate them to participate voluntarily and develop digital habits.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation receives the award at the recognition ceremony. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City E-Portal)

He further called for continued development and improvement of databases, ensuring their practical and effective use with public and business services as the primary objective. VNeID and other digital platforms should be developed into convenient and reliable access points, while online public services, digital signature issuance, and essential utilities in payment, social welfare, healthcare, and education should be expanded.

Every new service, he emphasized, must deliver tangible benefits by simplifying procedures, shortening processing times, reducing the number of in-person visits, and cutting documentation requirements.

At the event, the organizers honored numerous collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in activities marking Vietnam Digital Citizen Day 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation poses for a group photo with delegates at the event. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City E-Portal)

Among the honorees, Ho Chi Minh City received an award in the category of “Locality with the Best Public Administrative Service Quality Based on Citizens’ Real-life Experiences,” in recognition of its notable efforts in digital transformation, administrative reform, and improving service quality for residents and businesses.

The city currently provides more than 1,600 fully online public services, with over 76 percent of administrative applications submitted online. Citizen and business satisfaction rates have exceeded 99 percent.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Digital Content Creators Week opened on the evening of November 13 at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, under the theme “Unlimited Creativity—Connecting the City’s Values.”

The event, directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, runs from November 13 to 14, with several related activities continuing through November 15.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh